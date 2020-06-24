Raleigh Ritchie shares new single ‘Squares’

London-based R&B artist Raleigh Ritchie has shared a new single, ‘Squares’, from his upcoming sophomore album ‘Andy’.

Per a press release, ‘Squares’ is an “ode to being your true self, and staying strong in the face of what the world has to offer”. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

The song premiered last night (June 23) on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which saw Ritchie perform the track with his band and the Wired Strings Quartet, arranged by Rosie Danvers.

‘Squares’ is the third single lifted from ‘Andy’, following ‘Party Fear’ and ‘Aristocrats’, which arrived earlier last month. The record is slated for release this Friday (June 26).

In a press release, Ritchie explained that he didn’t know how to talk about his music in light of current events.

“It feels insignificant right now,” he said in a statement.

“The last few weeks have been a lot. But you already know that. I’ve wanted to say so much but not been able to find the right words. Sometimes it feels like words aren’t enough. Sometimes it just… hurts.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve been in mourning, going through the stages. Trying to process something that has always been there, and yet has suddenly come into sharper focus on a larger scale. But with a real opportunity for CHANGE.”

Advertisement

Ritchie concluded with an encouraging message directed towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

“To my fellow black social media/world inhabitants – I see you, I’m with you, and I hope we find space to mourn, to feel understood, safe and protected,” he said.

“To process, to keep fighting, to make art, to share who we are with the world and be seen. Everyone else – Keep amplifying black art, black voices, black minds. Value black bodies and black lives. Keep educating yourselves. Don’t get tired.

“The world is on fire. But we will overcome… Let’s keep pushing. Let’s grow. There is life ahead.”