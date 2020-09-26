Rammstein announce 25th anniversary edition of debut album ‘Herzeleid’

Rammstein have announced they’re releasing a 25th anniversary edition of their debut album ‘Herzeleid’.

Originally released on September 25, 1995, the limited edition, remastered anniversary collection is set to arrive on December 4.

The CD version of Rammstein’s debut will be housed in a lavish, cross-shaped digipak with deluxe slipcase, with the album’s original tracklist available on a single disc. The remastered album with HD sound will also be available digitally for the first time ever.

A 2LP version of ‘Herzeleid’ with a slipcase containing two 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl discs with blue splatter will also be available.

Dirk Rudolph, the creator of the album’s original artwork, is also responsible for the art on the anniversary edition.

The album’s booklets will contain Rammstein’s original portrait shot by Jan “Praler” Hoffmann.

Upon its release ‘Herzeleid’ peaked at Number Eight in the band’s native Germany. It spawned the singles ‘Du reichst so gut’, ‘Seemann’ and ‘Asche zu Asche’.

The 25th anniversary edition of ‘Herzeleid’ arrives December 4 and can be pre-ordered here.

‘Herzeleid’ tracklist:

1. ‘Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen’

2. ‘Der Meister’

3. ‘Weisses Fleisch’

4. ‘Asche zu Asche’

5. ‘Seemann’

6. ‘Du riechst so gut’

7. ‘Das alte Leid’

8. ‘Heirate mich’

9. ‘Herzeleid’

10. ‘Laichzeit’

11. ‘Rammstein’

Meanwhile, Rammstein are reportedly back in the studio working on new music.

According to fansite Rammstein World, the band have been spotted in the southern French town of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, which is the location of La Fabrique studios, where the band recorded their last album.