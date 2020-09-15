Rammstein are reportedly back in the studio working on new music

Rammstein are back in the studio working on new music, reports say.

According to fansite Rammstein World, the band have been spotted in the southern French town of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, which is the location of La Fabrique studios, where the band recorded their last album.

The report also says that a number of people usually present with the band while they record new material have been posting about their visit to Saint-Rémy-de-Provence on social media.

Advertisement

The news comes after Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider said back in June that the band were working on new music during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on German radio podcast Rodeo Radio, Schneider said the band recently got together to discuss new material.

“We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs,” he said. “We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”

Rammstein released their latest album, ‘Untitled’, last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME called it “a resounding triumph,” adding: “Rammstein’s first album in a decade finds them as unique and unstoppable as ever, tethered to originality and provocation.”

Advertisement

The band are set to tour ‘Untitled’ next year, recently sharing details of rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2021 after their tour, originally set for this summer, was curtailed due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.