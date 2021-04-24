Rammstein co-sign fan’s Lego set design of stadium show

Rammstein have endorsed a metal fan’s apparent set design of their stage shows, which could be up for manufacturing consideration by Lego.

Lego’s Ideas initiative invites designers to create works that could be made into sets that are then retailed by the toymaker. One designer called “Airbricks” submitted plans for their “Stadium Tour” set, which bears uncanny resemblance to the group’s stage design.

Rammstein shared a link to the page where people can vote for “Airbricks”, asking their millions of followers on Facebook: “Rammstein would love to have this construction kit. Join us to reach the 10,000 votes!”

Advertisement

At the time of writing the “Stadium Tour” design has more than 8,300 votes. 10,000 votes are required for the designer to secure an official review from one of the company’s in-house experts.

Rammstein would love to have this construction kit. Join us to reach the 10,000 votes!Vote now: https://ramm.st/32S3ziR Posted by Rammstein on Friday, April 23, 2021

The description of the design reads: “Rock concert scene consisting of 6 members: 2 guitarists, 1 bassist, 1 keyboardist, 1 drummer, and 1 singer.

“The scenes can be modulated according to your taste and there is a functional elevator to say goodbye to the public at the end of the concert. I create them to remind me of the good times spent at the concert when we didn’t have this disease hanging around hoping that soon all this will be behind us.”

Last year, Rammstein were booked for their first-ever full-scale stadium tour of North America before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates have been rescheduled for this summer, starting in Montreal on August 22, with tickets available here. The German band’s UK and European dates were also rescheduled for May-August 2021 but have since been moved to 2022 (find tickets here).

Advertisement

In other news, last week the metal group curated a new playlist for Apple Music featuring tracks by the Arctic Monkeys, Thom Yorke and Nine Inch Nails.