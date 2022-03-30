Rammstein reveal tracklist for new album ‘Zeit’

Rammstein have revealed the tracklist for their new album, ‘Zeit’ – check it out below.

The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed earlier this month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.

‘Zeit’ is the eighth studio album from the Berlin band, which is made up of Till Lindemann (vocals), Paul Landers (guitar), Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar), Flake (keyboards), Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums).

The new album will be released on multiple formats on April 29, including a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet, a special edition CD in a six-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including slipcase, and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet, as well as in the usual digital formats.

A press release reveals that the band spent two years working on the 11 songs on the new album. They once again worked with Berlin producer Olsen Involtini, and the album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.

See the full tracklist for ‘Zeit’ and its artwork below.

1. ‘Armee Der Tristen’

2. ‘Zeit’

3. ‘Schwarz’

4. ‘Giftig’

5. ‘Zick Zack’

6. ‘OK’

7. ‘Meine Tränen’

8. ‘Angst’

9. ‘Dicke Titten’

10. ‘Lügen’

11. ‘Adieu’

The band plan to release three versions of ‘Zeit’. A statement said: “For the B-sides, the band is releasing a meditative, atmospheric neoclassical arrangement by Grammy-nominated Icelandic multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds, as well as a remix by electro producer Robot Koch.”

Rammstein will play UK shows in Coventry and Cardiff this June as part of their rescheduled European tour – you can find tickets to those two live shows here.

Elsewhere, Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann has helped a Ukrainian refugee who was stranded after fleeing the ongoing war in her country.

The story of refugee Alisa Komm’s meeting with Lindemann was posted on Instagram by the rapper Potap, and has since been confirmed by Rammstein’s reps to Loudwire.

Komm arrived at Berlin train station shortly after Russia declared war on Ukraine, but was unable to find an available hotel. She then described how Lindemann helped her to find a hotel via a volunteer at the station.