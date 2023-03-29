Rancid, Operation Ivy, The Bronx, Trash Talk members launch new project Bad Optix

Members of Rancid, Operation Ivy, Trash Talk and The Bronx have come together to form a new project called Bad Optix – check out their debut single ‘Raid’.

The new ska-punk band was formed by Jesse Michaels and Rancid guitarist Tim Armstrong, both of whom performed together previously as part of ’80s band Operation Ivy.

Joey Castillo (Circle Jerks, The Bronx) and bassist Spencer Pollard (Trash Talk) are also enlisted to complete the supergroup. Today (March 29) they’ve shared their debut single ‘Raid’.

Described as an “anti-authoritarian anthem”, the track hears the band combine influences from ska artists including The Specials and The Beat with elements of punk.

“‘Raid’ is about every person’s spiritual autonomy from the powers that be, regardless of who they are or what their particular struggle is,” Michaels said in a statement. “This was only the second song we did but it felt hot immediately and just flowed so we thought it would be a good way to introduce the new band to the world.”

He continued, explaining why he and Armstrong decided to start the project 33-years after they last worked together in Operation Ivy.

“Our creative connection seems to be stronger than ever and all the music we loved back then, we still love,” Michaels said. “As soon as we started writing together, we found that we had the same collaborative energy that we had in the past, so it was natural and fun just to keep going.”

Despite the two previously working together as part of the punk band, the members have confirmed that Bad Optix isn’t a reformation but rather a project that sees them celebrate decades of punk music and provide subtle nods to their origins.

In February 2022 both Armstrong and Michaels came together for a live reunion. The surprise performance took place at the Music Rock N’ Roll Carnival in Los Angeles where they played the hit Operation Ivy song ‘Sound System’.

Later this year Armstrong is set to embark on a tour with Rancid. Taking place across the UK and Europe, the live dates will kick off in June with a performance in Italy and end with a set at Cezchia’s Mighty Sounds Festival later that month.

The band will also perform two shows in the UK during that time. The first show is at the O2 Academy in Brixton on June 20 and the second is at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester the following day.

Last year Armstrong and The Bodysnatchers’ Rhoda Sakar also teamed up with The Interrupters, appearing on their single ‘As We Live’.