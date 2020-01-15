Randy Newman cancels Australian tour to recover from hip operation

Randy Newman has canceled the Australian and New Zealand leg of his An Evening With Randy Newman tour.

The renowned singer-composer broke the news on his official website, citing a “longer than expected recovery period” from a recent hip operation. “I couldn’t be more sorry, I really couldn’t,” he wrote.

“I wanted very much to perform in Australia and New Zealand. I promise I’ll make it up to you,” Newman added. “I am especially sorry not to be there in person to express my support for, and love of, Australia during this time of crisis.”

The seven-date tour was supposed to kick off on February 2 at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, with shows in Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane before heading to New Zealand for the first time. Ticket holders will be emailed by the respective ticketing agencies regarding full refund details, tour promoter Frontier Touring stated on its website.

Newman had told Vanity Fair earlier this month that the Australian and New Zealand tour “may not happen” due to his operation. “I had a hip operation and I thought I was going to get better, but I’m not,” he said. “And I’m losing feeling in three fingers on my left hand. Not that I ever had a great left hand in the first place, but it’s hard to play.”

Newman recently received two nominations at the upcoming 2020 Academy Awards. He is up for Best Original Song (‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4) and Best Original Score for Marriage Story. Meanwhile, actress Margot Robbie was the only Australian to receive a nod from the Academy this year, for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Bombshell.