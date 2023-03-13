Codefendants earn hip-hop legend The D.O.C’s first verse in 20 years on ‘Fast Ones’

Codefendants have collaborated with Death Row founder and hip-hop legend The D.O.C for ‘Fast Ones’. Check out the video below.

The track and its accompanying music video featuring The D.O.C, delivering his first since his third studio album, 2003’s ‘Deuce’, sees the rap legend team up with the punk supergroup.

The group formed in November 2022 and created a pentalogy ahead of the group’s upcoming album, ‘This Is Crime Wave’. ‘Fast Ones’ is the finale to the five-part series. The video is set in a courtroom, where the band (NOFX’s Fat Mike, Sam King and Ceschi Ramos) are falsely accused of a crime and The D.O.C is their lawyer.

The D.O.C spoke about the “magic” he made with Codefendants, saying his “experience was nothing short of exhilarating”.

“I found myself surrounded by an ensemble of gifted individuals and luminaries from the underground hip-hop and punk–rock scene,” he said, “I can’t wait for all of you to witness the magic we have conjured up.”

Ceschi Ramos said blending punk and hip-hop “is not some cute fashion statement or gimmick that we can suddenly abandon for the next trend”.

“Getting to record alongside the legendary D.O.C and watch as he crafted ferocious, wisdom-laced bars was an absolute honour,” he said. “Heads in the know understand that this is a rarity: DOC doesn’t just rap on anyone’s shit”.

In other news, Codefendants’ upcoming album ‘This Is Crime Wave’ will be released on March 24 via Fat Wreck Chords imprint, Bottles To The Ground. You can pre-order the album here and see the tracklist below.

‘This Is Crime Wave’ Tracklist:

‘Def Cons’ ‘Abscessed’ (feat. Get Dead and Onry Ozzborn) ‘Fast Ones’ (feat. The DOC) ‘Suicide By Pigs’ ‘Disaster Scenes’ (feat Stacey Dee) ‘Prison Camp’ ‘Suckers’ ‘Brutiful’ ‘Sell Me Youth’ ‘Coda-fendants’

Also, Codefendants will be going on their first-ever US headline tour and a one-off London headline gig at Old Blue Last on May 23. Check out the dates below and buy tickets here.

APRIL

14 – Bottom Of The Hill, San Francisco, CA

16 – Knitting Factory, Los Angeles, CA

17 – Chain Reaction, Anaheim, CA

18 – The Underground, Mesa, AZ

19 – Yucca North, Flagstaff, AZ

20 – Rockhouse Bar & Grill, El Paso, TX

23 – The Secret Group, Houston, TX

24 – Sundown at Granada, Dallas, TX

25 – Chelsea’s Live, Baton Rouge, LA

26 – Hop Springs, Murfreesboro, TN

27 – The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

29 – Lost In St Pete Festival, St. Petersburg, FL