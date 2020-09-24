The rapper and producer FXXXXY has died at the age of 25, it has been confirmed.

Confirming his passing, a spokesperson for Interscope Geffen A&M Records (IGA) said he died of complications arising from a routine medical procedure.

His family said in a statement: “The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement

“He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!”

FXXXXY first attracted wider attention with his 2016 ‘Cartel Shawty’ EP – which he followed with 2017’s ‘Flawed Up Shawty’ EP.

He was also supported by rappers such as Earl Sweatshirt, who tweeted his love of the rapper in 2015.

Having teamed up with Lil Durk on 2018’s ‘Follow Me’, further success came in 2019 when he began working with Future – acting as an engineer on ‘SAVE ME’.

He also produced the EP tracks ‘Government Official’ and ‘Extra’.

Advertisement

His final released came in early September, when he shared the video for ‘Paranoia / #1 Stunna’.