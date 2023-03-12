Rapper Costa Titch dies after collapsing onstage at Ultra Festival

Rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing onstage at Ultra Festival.

The South African musician was 28 years old.

Costa Titch was performing at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre as part of the Ultra Festival when he reportedly collapsed onstage. His family confirmed that he died shortly afterwards.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time,” they wrote on Instagram.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson Constantinos Tsobanoglou who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name Costa Titch,” the statement read.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try and make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him, even in spirit.”

Ultra Music Festival took place in Johannesburg yesterday (March 11) and saw performances from Adam Beyer, Alesso, Fisher, Timmy, and Oliver Heldens.

Costa Titch started his career as a backing dancer before making the transition to rapper. He recently partnered with Akon’s record label Konvict Kulture. Akon also featured on the remix of Costa Titch’s song ‘Big Flexa’.

“After the success of my 2022 catalogue, we felt it was time to partner with a global entity so we can continue to push the barriers on an international scale,” Costa Titch said about the signing.

“So once the opportunity was presented by Konvict, we knew it was meant to be. I think it also goes to show that when you set your mind to something it can really come to life.”

See tributes below.

Devastated about Costa Titch. Condolences to his family and friends. 💔 — Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) March 12, 2023

Costa Titch💔 from Game, Kamatia, Feel good, U still kept the same energy for 7 years with Mob.

Mob will always celebrate you 🙏🏾R.I.P pic.twitter.com/P3bOinygp7 — Navy Kenzo (@NavyKenzo) March 12, 2023

To the man who made many of us fall in love with amapiano.#RIPCostaTitch #CostaTitch pic.twitter.com/ir2Y1CUIzt — Master_Chief🇺🇬📸 (@jairo_takan) March 11, 2023

As SA Hip Hop We have been robbed 💔💔. RIP Costa Titch 🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/xrAxDD3eEi — SA HIP-HOP (@SAHipHopTweets) March 11, 2023

