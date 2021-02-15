US rapper CyHi The Prynce has alleged he was the target of an assassination attempt that caused him to flip his car.

Prynce, 36, whose real name is Cydel Charles Young, claims he was driving on a highway in Atlanta when someone shot at him. It’s not known if he was left with any injuries.

“Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there’s no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life… somebody tried to gun me down on the highway,” Young wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (February 14). “I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament [sic] about taking me off this earth.”

Advertisement

He continued: “They where shooting at me while I was driving and even after my car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree, they came back and shot the car up some more.”

Young, who is signed to Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music label, added that he has no idea why he was targeted. “At this point I don’t know if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger but I haven’t been in the streets in over a decade.

“I just want to let the people know who were trying to kill me that i am not a bad person. I don’t want revenge, I just want understanding and closure.

He rounded off his message with a plea to end violence in Atlanta. “I don’t have all the answers and I definitely don’t have the power to make it stop, but i do feel like somebody gotta step up and say something.

“So much love to every artist, label, hustler, and crew in my city pleaseee lets resolve our problems man. We don’t have to kill each other man.”

Advertisement

Prynce’s alleged incident comes months after Chicago rapper King Von was killed outside an Atlanta hookah bar.

Big Sean, YG and Chance The Rapper were among those mourning the 26-year-old’s death on November 6, 2020.