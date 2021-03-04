Rapper OMB Peezy arrested over shooting at Roddy Ricch’s music video set

Alabama rapper OMB Peezy has been arrested in relation to a shooting last month at a music video set for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg.

The shooting took place at an Atlanta scrap yard on Feburary 21 while the two rappers were on set for a forthcoming music video. Ricch and Dugg said they weren’t harmed during the shooting.

“Aint nobody shoot at me. we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets,” Ricch said on Twitter.

While both artists were unharmed, local news reported that two people were treated for gunshot wounds, while another was hurt by debris. It was also reported that one person was arrested for drug possession.

“Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there,” a medic who was working on the film set told WSB-TV.

“Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on ‘em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn’t a lot worse then it could have been…could have been worse.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, OMB Peezy – real name LeParis Dade – has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains on a £43,000 ($60,000 USD) bond.

OMB Peezy’s new album, ‘Too Deep For Tears’, is scheduled for release this Friday (March 5).