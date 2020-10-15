Rapper Phi11a drops sexy new track, ‘Dirty Dancer’

Phi11a is back today (October 16) with a smooth new single, ‘Dirty Dancer’. The track was co-produced by America’s Scott Storch, whose previous credits include Beyoncé‘s ‘Baby Boy’, Chloe x Halle‘s ‘Do It’ and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘Girls In The Hood’.

In a press statement, the Sydney Inner West local spoke on his chance to work with Storch and the song’s inception.

“Scott was one of the humblest dudes I have ever met, his genius was apparent from the moment I met him,” he said.

Advertisement

“I wrote this song in 5 hours the day before we recorded it and all I can remember was the nerves, but nerves push you to give your all.”

Listen to ‘Dirty Dancer’ below:

The new track follows ‘Witness’, released in May, alongside Trippie Redd. When the single dropped, Phi11a said he had already envisioned Redd as a featured artist when he wrote ‘Witness’ in 2018.

“It’s crazy. When I originally started working on this song, I thought of either Trippie or Young Thug for the feature (if there’d be one),” he said.

Advertisement

The rapper gave a performance of ‘Witness’ back in August, performing with a full band consisting of Moses Macrae, Ben Freeman and Setwun.