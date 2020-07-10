GAMING  

Rising Melbourne rapper Sophiya releases new single ‘Chief O’Kief’

"The song pays tribute to my favourite recreational herb."

By Anna Rose
Sophiya
Sophiya CREDIT: press

Melbourne rapper Sophiya has released a brand new single today (July 10), entitled ‘Chief O’Kief’.

Per a press release, ‘Chief O’Kief’ came from a freestyle recording Sophiya wrote last year, and sees the artist going deeper into her “mission to personify self-empowerment”.

“‘Chief O’ Kief’ is an alter ego I created that runs the streets in the underground rap scene of Melbourne,” Sophiya explained. “The song pays tribute to my favourite recreational herb.”

The single follows on from ‘Rosie’, released in March. Sitting in the producer seat alongside fellow Melburnian Hamley, Sophiya also teamed up with Dopam!ne for ‘Chief O’Kief’.

The track arrives alongside a trippy music video that sees Sophiya team up with director Johnny Yayo, who also worked with her on ‘Rosie’.

Watch the video for ‘Chief O’Kief’ below:

The video features models Jassyyfizzle, Babygyal, Vanessa Librea and Iannah, dancer Xavier Gibson and an obvious herbal surprise. “I thought it would be perfect to release a super chill music video during these uncertain times for everyone to enjoy and de-stress,” Sophiya said.

In 2018, Sophiya released her self-produced debut single, ‘White Ivory’, which was quickly picked up for heavy rotation on triple j. The official music video was featured on MTV’s Call and Response hip-hop TV series.

‘Chief O’ Kief’ is out now, available to stream and download.

