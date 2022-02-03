Rapper TDott Woo shot dead 22 hours after signing record deal

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo has passed away after being shot in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday (February 1), just hours after inking his first record deal.

The 22-year-old artist and dancer (real name Tahjay Dobson) was struck in the head and left knee during a drive-by shooting in the neighbourhood where he grew at about 2:20pm on Tuesday, police said.

TDott was then taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“He was a good, good kid,” Dobson’s grandmother told the New York Daily News. “He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music.”

TDott Woo had signed a deal with Million Dollar Music just hours before his death, according to their social media.

The label described Dobson as a “rising star” and said “he rose to prominence for his ‘Woo Walk’ from a community whose drill music has and continues to electrify the world”.

Paying tribute to Dobson, Million Dollar Music said: “It’s an honour to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace. #LongLiveTDott. Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you fly high.”

Dobson was also a close friend of the late Pop Smoke, and featured in the video for his 2019 hit ‘Welcome To The Party’. He also starred in Fivio Foreign’s video for ‘Big Drip’.

Writing on Instagram, Foreign said: “Imma miss you forever baby boy. You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do.”

You can see a selection of tributes to TDott Woo below.