Rapper TKorStretch killed in stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival

Police have confirmed that Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old drill rapper from Bristol, was stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend and later died.

Nembhard, who performed under the stage name TKorStretch and had over 10,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, went to Carnival “with his younger sister and friends to have a good time,” said his manager Chris Patrick in a statement. “This is the worst possible ending for a talented kid.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that at about 8pm on Monday evening (29 August) officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover. Police and paramedics reportedly provided first aid treatment to TKorStretch before he was taken to hospital, where he later died. A murder investigation has since been launched.

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan said he was “sickened” by the stabbing. “Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out,” he added. “There is no honour in staying silent.”

Paying tribute to TKorStretch, his manager Patrick took to Instagram and said: “Two years ago, a young 19-year-old man came from Bristol to meet me at my studio with his dad. His name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch.”

“That meeting took us on a journey. We recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness. So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo passed away last night. He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London Carnival and this is the end result,” the post continued.

Patrick added: “My deepest condolences to TK’s mother, father, brother, 2 sisters, girlfriend and child that will never meet his father. TK was a good kid, a good guy and what happened breaks my heart. Rest in peace my friend.”