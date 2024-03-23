Rare Mac Miller song sampling ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is now available on streaming

A Mac Miller deep cut that samples the score of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has been made available for the first time on streaming services.

The track, ‘The Quest’, had previously only been shared as a bonus track on the 10th anniversary edition of his second album, ‘Watching Movies With The Sound Off’, first released in 2013.

‘The Quest’ interpolates Jon Brion’s soundtrack for the classic 2004 Michel Gondry film, specifically the instrumental track ‘Phone Call’. Check out the track below:

Brion went on to work with Miller on 2018’s ‘Swimming’, the rapper’s fifth album, and was heavily involved with ‘Circles’, the 2020 posthumous and final album.

Miller was found dead on September 7, 2018, with his death later determined an accidental drug overdose from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The rapper had been known to be a fan of Eternal Sunshine, and now his former partner Ariana Grande has also invoked the film with the title of her new album.

Last year, Grande marked 10 years since the release of ‘The Way’ by paying tribute to Miller, who she dated between 2016 and 2018. She has also referenced her late ex-partner on her albums ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019) and ‘Positions’ (2020), and has remembered Miller’s passion for music, saying she believed “nothing mattered more to him than music, ever”.

“He was the kind of person who woke up, tumbled out of bed [and] into the studio next door. Nothing was more important,” the singer explained.

Madlib also revealed last year that he was working on a new album of Miller’s music, having gained blessing from the late musician’s estate.

In 2022, one of the three drug dealers charged in the death of Miller was sentenced to 11 years in prison.