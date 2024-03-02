RAYE calls for songwriters to receive “master royalty points” during BRITs acceptance speech

RAYE used a BRITs acceptance speech to call on music executives to allow songwriters to receive royalty payments.

The singer spoke from the stage at the O2 in London while accepting the Songwriter Of The Year award, and took the opportunity to bring the issue to a wider platform.

“I think we need to have a conversation,” she said. “I want to normalise giving songwriters master royalty points”

“It doesn’t have to be at your expense, but it just means that if the songs win big, then the writers get to win big too. Please allow that to happen. Please, please, please. Thank you.”

RAYE went into the BRITs as the artist with the most nominations, with a record-breaking seven. In the first hour of the show alone, she picked up Song Of The Year for ‘Escapism’, Best R&B Act and Best New Artist.

That was in addition to the Songwriter Of The Year prize, which she had already been confirmed as winning ahead of the ceremony.

The ceremony took place at The O2 in London, with the show being presented by a trio of hosts – Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance of her new single ‘Training Season’, with further performances coming from Raye, Tate McRae, Jungle, Rema, Becky Hill and Chase & Status, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding.

Kylie Minogue, who is picking up this year’s BRITs Global Icon Award, is set to close the show with her own live performance.