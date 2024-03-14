RAYE confirmed to perform on ‘SNL’ with Kristen Wiig

RAYE is set to make an appearance on Saturday Night Live as a music guest, it’s been confirmed this week (March 13).

She will perform on the US show on April 6, which will be hosted by actor and comedian Kristen Wiig. It will also make her the latest artist to perform live on the show, following on Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rap and 21 Savage, who have all taken to the SNL stage in 2024.

The London-born singer shared the news last night (March 13), taking to X/Twitter to share the photo template of three post-it notes, which the show frequently uses to reveal the host, musical guest and date that it will be aired live.

Advertisement

“Saturday Night Live, 6th April 2024,” she wrote in the caption.

For RAYE, the slot on SNL marks her first time on the live sketch show, and adds to a growing number of accolades that the singer-songwriter has racked up over the past year, following the success of her debut album, ‘My 21st Century Blues’.

Not only did the breakthrough album contain the chart-topping song ‘Escapism’, it also saw the singer shortlisted for the 2023 Mercury Prize Award and receive a record-breaking seven nominations at this year’s BRITs.

Taking place earlier this month, RAYE was the undisputed winner during the ceremony – becoming the first act to ever take home six awards in one night, including Song Of The Year, Best R&B Act, Best New Artist and Songwriter Of The Year.

For the latter, the singer made headlines when she used her acceptance speech to call on music executives to allow songwriters to receive royalty payments; a statement she honed in on earlier this week when she hit out at industry executives for underpaying songwriters while taking huge profits for themselves.

Advertisement

Following her record number of wins at the awards ceremony, RAYE spoke to NME about the milestone and recalled what it’s like to receive praise from artists including Kylie Minogue.

“That was insane, she’s just… This whole night is just a lot. In the best way,” she explained. “It’s a really beautiful thing when you realise other artists — artists you’ve looked up to and listened to since you were a kid — are finding some sort of solace in your art. That’s a full-circle moment of dreams, really.”