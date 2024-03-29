RAYE reveals that she co-wrote Beyoncé’s ‘RIIVERDANCE’ on ‘Cowboy Carter’

RAYE has revealed that she co-wrote one of Beyoncé‘s songs on ‘Cowboy Carter’.

The six times BRIT Awards winner has previously penned songs for Queen Bey most notably 2019’s ‘Bigger’ along with tracks for Mabel and Charli XCX,

Now, she has taken to Instagram to celebrate the release of the new record, which dropped today, and share her “honour” in contributing to the LP.

Sharing a clip of herself singing along to the track, which you can listen to below, RAYE wrote: “happy COWBOY CARTER day. What an honour it is to being able to contribute my small piece to this beautiful album, and to THE @beyonce who continues to inspire all of us. Track 23 : RIIVERDANCE , co – written by me found my beat up cowboy hat i bought on my 21st birthday for this special occasion.”

The record also features a collaboration with Miley Cyrus, a cover of Dolly Parton‘s ‘Jolene’ and The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’.

Parton has since hailed Queen Bey’s re-interpretation of her classic hit, writing: “Wow, I just heard Jolene. Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

It comes after she previously gave Beyoncé’s country pivot her blessing, saying: “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.” Ahead of Queen Bey’s version, Parton also asked fans to stream her original track.

Elsewhere, Azealia Banks gave her verdict on the album after she previously criticised Queen Bey’s new musical direction, which she described as “white women cosplay”, while also stating that she feels the singer is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

After remarking that she would have “jumped out of my seat” if there had been a KT Tunstall feature on the record, the singer-songwriter jokingly responded: “To be fair, I’d have 100% got off the couch.”

Meanwhile, following her record breaking BRIT Awards victory, RAYE recently hit out at industry executives for underpaying songwriters while taking huge profits for themselves. She also performed on Saturday Night Live.