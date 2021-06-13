RAYE shares new track ‘Call On Me’, written for her sister

RAYE has shared a brand new song and video – watch and listen to ‘Call On Me’ below.

The track, which the singer says she wrote for her sister in a difficult time, comes ahead of her widely-anticipated debut album.

“I wrote this song on a day when my sister was going through something pretty intense, and I was so heartbroken for her,” RAYE says of ‘Call On Me’. “I basically wrote this song for her.

“The lyrics say just call my phone when you’re not ok and I’m gonna be there, help you fix everything that is broken and take care of you.”

In a recent interview with NME on the red carpet at the 2021 BRIT Awards last month, RAYE said she hopes to “mix genres” on her upcoming debut album.

“I’ve been signed for a very, very long time – since I was 17. I’m 23 now, so it’s been six years,” she explained to NME. “I’m ready to just drop [an album].”

“I think this has been the confusing thing about being a songwriter as well an artist, [which] is just figuring out what sound [to use] because I love it all,” she added. “I love dance music, I love pop, I love R&B, I love hip-hop.

“Everyone’s been like: ‘Choose a sound, choose a sound Raye. What are you gonna do?’ And I’m like: ‘I don’t know! I like it all, can’t I do it all?’ So now, I’ve kind of reached the theme of my album.”

Elsewhere, RAYE recently collaborated with PVRIS for new track ‘Thank You’. The song is one of five new tracks included on the newly released deluxe version of PVRIS’ recent album ‘Use Me’.