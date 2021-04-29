Razorlight’s original lineup have reunited after decade-long hiatus

Razorlight‘s original lineup have reunited after 10 years apart.

Johnny Borrell, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo first formed the band in 2002, with Andy Burrows joining in 2004. Together, the quartet released three studio albums (2004 debut ‘Up All Night’, 2006’s self-titled follow-up and 2008’s ‘Slipway Fires’).

To celebrate the reunion, the band are set to play a livestreamed show in June, which promises the band performing “their most iconic releases.”

Announcing the reunion on Twitter, the band wrote: “After a 10-year hiatus, Johnny, Carl, Björn and Andy are back together in Razorlight.

“To celebrate we are hosting a one off streamed concert broadcast worldwide on the 2nd June.”

Speaking about the reunion, Burrows said: “It feels incredible. We’ve spent the past week or two rehearsing. Playing these songs has been an absolute joy. The emotions that were going through me when we started playing ‘America’, I forgot to play the first half of the song – it was totally nuts. It’s been amazing. It’s so powerful playing these old tunes. It’s very very special.”

Borrell added: “I’m really enjoying reconnecting with Andy and Carl, it’s like getting to know people again. I’m enjoying it because you never want to lose friends. It’s a horrible thing to think. It doesn’t really make sense. It definitely feels good to me on a personal level.

“On a creative level – amazing. We’ve been in the studio rehearsing and recording. As soon as the four of us are in the room, it just sounds amazing, straight away.”



Ahead of the full reunion, guitarist Ågren rejoined Razorlight last year alongside Borrell, while the band’s last full-length album came in the form of 2018’s ‘Olympus Sleeping’.

Reviewing that album upon its release, NME wrote: “Razorlight are not here to save rock – they never were, and they’re more than aware of it. They’re not reinventing the wheel, but pulling the Harley out of the ditch.”