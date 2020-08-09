R&B newcomer Maxine releases new single ‘Do It’

Rising Sydney singer-songwriter Maxine dropped a new single on Friday (August 7), titled ‘Do It’.

In a press statement issued on release day, ‘Do It’ was described as “a delicate push-pull rhythm… an organic ’70s soul-styling arrangement”.

Maxine – stylised as MAXINE – said of the single, “I wrote ‘Do It’ to commemorate a deep love, that I found that totally encapsulated my mind, body and heart.”

The single arrived with an accompanying music video. Of the clip, Maxine said, “With the music video, I wanted it to express the power and strength that the love gave me through intimacy and closeness to help my audience to understand my idea of love on a more personal level.”

Produced by Kamaliza Salamba and co-produced by Chunkyluv, the video stars Maxine and a love interest in a sequence of scenes that capture the couple’s relationship as they share vulnerable moments.

Watch the music video for ‘Do It’ below:

‘Do It’ is the follow-up to Maxine’s official debut single ‘Need To Be Me’, released in March.

The singer said her music “reflects on life as an expression of the relationships between our insecurities and deep desires”, and has performed nationally in shows and musicals from a young age.