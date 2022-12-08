Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up reveal time announced

Reading & Leeds have announced when they will start unveiling their 2023 lineup.

The festivals made the announcement in the form of a BeReal notification, labelled ‘BeR&L’, which said that they had “less than 24 hours” to confirm the first acts who will be coming to Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park next year.

The first names will be revealed on BBC Radio One at 8am tomorrow morning (December 9).

This year’s festival was headlined by Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Arctic Monkeys, Halsey and The 1975. The latter replaced Rage Against The Machine, who pulled out just weeks before the event after frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his ACL.

NME spoke to festival booker Melvin Benn on the final day of the 2022 event, at which point “three and a half” of the headliners had been booked. He also confirmed that two of those acts have headlined in the past.

Benn discussed what it was like to try and find a headliner to replace Rage Against The Machine at short notice, describing the process as “difficult” but “definitely worth it”.

“The starting process is that you want to replace them with act who have got headline status with Reading & Leeds festivals,” he said. “A) There’s not’s that many, and B) finding an act of that stature who is show-ready and where all band members are in the country and not otherwise engaged and finding one with availability is really complicated.”

He continued: “There aren’t a lot of those acts around. We were talking to The 1975 about future years anyway, we’re always talking to them about arena shows and their plans. We knew that they were in Japan, we knew that they were working, and it was a fairly obvious call for us to make.

“Our talent booker had a very tough 48 hours trying to pull a replacement together. He did it, the band did it, and The 1975 didn’t let anyone down. A huge amount of the campers were really happy about it.”

Reading & Leeds will be taking place between August 25-27, 2023.