Reading & Leeds 2024: Festival confirm day splits and who’s headlining when

Reading & Leeds Festivals have announced the day splits for their 2024 headline acts, detailing which artists will be playing when.

On Thursday (November 23), the festival announced its six headliners that will top the bill at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds over the Bank Holiday Weekend from August 21-25 next year.

Now, they have confirmed that Liam Gallagher, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Skrillex will play on Friday at Leeds and Sunday at Reading.

SUNDAY AT READING/ FRIDAY AT LEEDS 🔥 @liamgallagher @thebottlemen @Skrillex performing‼️

8.30am 29th Nov – Loyalty presale

8.30am 30th Nov – General Sale live DON’T👏 MISS👏 OUT👏 pic.twitter.com/TNCvxKnT4i — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 25, 2023

SATURDAY AT READING/ SUNDAY AT LEEDS 🤯 @fredagainagain1 #LanaDelRey @raye & @DiggaD_CGM hitting the R&L stages 🔥

8.30am 28th Nov – @Barclaycard & @ThreeUK presale

8.30am 29th Nov – Loyalty presale

8.30am 30th Nov – General Sale live BE READY 👀 pic.twitter.com/FuS20YhOV1 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 25, 2023

FRIDAY AT READING/ SATURDAY AT LEEDS 🙌 @blink182 @gerrycinnamon @spiritboxmusic will be taking over 🔥

8.30am 28th Nov – @Barclaycard & @ThreeUK presale

8.30am 29th Nov – Loyalty presale

8.30am 30th Nov – General Sale live Don’t miss out‼️ pic.twitter.com/H58dqUhG87 — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 25, 2023

Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Raye and Digga D will perform on Sunday at Leeds, and on Saturday at Reading.

Meanwhile, Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon and Spiritbox will play on Saturday at Leeds and on Friday at Reading.

Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 go on general sale at 8.30am on Thursday November 30 and will be available here. Prior to that, the Barclaycard and Three UK presale will take place at 8:30am on Tuesday November 28, with the loyalty presale at 8:30am on Wednesday November 29.

Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.. will not only be making their R+L headline debuts, but also performing UK exclusive shows at the weekend. The long-rumoured Blink-182 will be headlining for the first time since 2014, with Liam Gallagher and Catfish & The Bottlemen returning to top the bill again.

Catfish last headlined in 2021 amidst rumours of a split, before guitarist Johnny “Bondy” Bond confirmed that he had left the band.

Following his huge appearance at Glastonbury last year, Fred Again.. said that this marks “the only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to.”

Gallagher meanwhile, who topped the bill at R+L back in 2021 and will potentially releasing his long-rumoured album with Stone Roses legend John Squire, said: “I’m gonna be playing Reading & Leeds – The most RnR festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square LG x”. He’ll also be following his UK and Ireland tour celebrating 30 years of Oasis’ seminal ‘Definitely Maybe‘ by playing the album in full at Reading & Leeds.

Gerry Cinnamon, who made his R+L debut back in 2021, said: “Reading and Leeds. Last time was absolutely fucking bananas. Was first gig straight out of lockdown, heavy emotional. Headlining now so we’ll take it up another level again. Buzzing to be back. See you there.”

Blink-182 will be performing with their recently reunited classic line-up to celebrate their comeback album ‘One More Time’, while Lana Del Rey follows her huge 2023 shows at Glastonbury and Hyde Park with a victory lap appearance for her latest album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’.

Speaking to NME at the end of Reading & Leeds 2023, Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn teased some potential “stage changes” at both sites. “We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes,” he said. “There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well.”

This year’s event was headlined by The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.