Reading & Leeds 2024: Six headliners revealed as first wave of line-up announced

The six headliners for Reading & Leeds 2024 have been revealed: with Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen set to top the bill.

Returning to Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds for Bank Holiday Weekend over August 21-25, the legendary twin-site festival has announced its first raft of huge names.

Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.. will not only be making their R+L headline debuts, but also performing UK exclusive shows at the weekend. The long-rumoured Blink-182 will be headlining for the first time since 2014, with Liam Gallagher and Catfish & The Bottlemen returning to top the bill again.

Catfish last headlined in 2021 amidst rumours of a split, before guitarist Johnny “Bondy” Bond confirmed that he had left the band.

Following his huge appearance at Glastonbury last year, Fred Again.. said that this marks “the only UK festival I’m playing next year and is the first festival I ever went to.”

Gallagher meanwhile, who topped the bill at R+L back in 2021 and will potentially releasing his long-rumoured album with Stone Roses legend John Squire, said: “I’m gonna be playing Reading & Leeds – The most RnR festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square LG x”. He’ll also be following his UK and Ireland tour celebrating 30 years of Oasis’ seminal ‘Definitely Maybe‘ by playing the album in full at Reading & Leeds.

Gerry Cinnamon, who made his R+L debut back in 2021, said: “Reading and Leeds. Last time was absolutely fucking bananas. Was first gig straight out of lockdown, heavy emotional. Headlining now so we’ll take it up another level again. Buzzing to be back. See you there.”

Blink-182 will be performing with their recently reunited classic line-up to celebrate their comeback album ‘One More Time’, while Lana Del Rey follows her huge 2023 shows at Glastonbury and Hyde Park with a victory lap appearance for her latest album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd’.

Beyond the headliners, Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D have also been confirmed to perform.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading & Leeds 2024. I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading & Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred again.., a true generational talent Lana Del Ray and the legendary Blink-182.

“The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album ‘Definitely Maybe’ which will be a special moment indeed. We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish & The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.”

He added: “2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.”

The full line-up for Reading & Leeds 2024 so far is:

FRED AGAIN..

LANA DEL REY

LIAM GALLAGHER

BLINK-182

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

GERRY CINNAMON

DIGGA D

RAYE

SKRILLEX

SPIRITBOX

Tickets to Reading & Leeds 2024 go on sale at 8.30am on Thursday November 30 and will be available here.

Speaking to NME at the end of Reading & Leeds 2023, Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn teased some potential “stage changes” at both sites. “We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes,” he said. “There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well.”

This year’s event was headlined by The 1975, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons