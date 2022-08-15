Reading & Leeds “saddened” that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out to play MTV VMAs

Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have said that Måneskin and Jack Harlow pulled out of this year’s festival to play an awards ceremony.

This year’s R+L falls on the same weekend that both acts will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Harlow had been due to perform alongside Arctic Monkeys on Leeds Festival’s final day with Måneskin appearing before Rage Against The Machine on Reading’s closing (August 28) – the same day as this year’s VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.

Måneskin, however, announced earlier this month that they were pulling out of this year’s Reading & Leeds due to “scheduling conflicts”.

In a statement issued at the time on social media, the band wrote: “We are sad to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, we are no longer able to perform at Readings & Leeds festival this year. We love and miss the UK and all of our beloved UK fans and we’re absolutely gutted to no longer be able to play these shows.”

They concluded the statement: “We’re really excited for the year to come and want to thank you for your support and patience, we’ll hopefully be back in the UK soon and we can’t wait to see you.”

Reading & Leeds organisers have today (August 15) confirmed that Harlow has also pulled out of performing at this year’s festivals.

“We are saddened to hear that Jack Harlow and Måneskin have decided to perform at an award show the same weekend they were confirmed to play Reading & Leeds,” they wrote in a statement shared on Instagram Stories this afternoon.

“We are working on some exciting replacements to join Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, D-Block Europe, PinkPantheress, Joy Crookes, Fontaines DC, Bastille, Willow, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals, Hybrid Minds and many others at Reading & Leeds Festivals this August Bank Holiday weekend, watch this space!”

NME has reached out for comment from Måneskin and Jack Harlow’s publicists.

Harlow has been nominated for seven awards at the VMAs alongside Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X. Måneskin, meanwhile, have been nominated for one award for Best New Artist.

This afternoon both acts were confirmed to be performing at the event, with the latter set to appear for a live performance of their new single ‘Supermodel’, according to Billboard.

The 1975 were recently announced as last-minute headliners for Reading & Leeds after Rage Against The Machine were forced to pull out.