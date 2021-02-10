Rebecca Black drops 10th anniversary remix of ‘Friday’ featuring 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady and 3OH!3

Rebecca Black has shared a new remix of her viral debut hit ‘Friday’ featuring 100 gecs‘ Dylan Brady, 3OH!3 and Big Freedia.

Produced by Brady, the mix, which you can hear below, sees Black’s original vocals distorted to the point where they’re hardly recognisable, while Brady laces the track with a pounding bass kick and pixellated synth line to give it a fresh, modern refurbishing.

“I’d had the idea to do this remix of Friday for years leading up to now, but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it,” Black said of the song in a statement.

“As I started talking about it with other artists and producers, I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment.”

The ‘Friday’ remix is Black’s second release of the year, following on from her January single, ‘Girlfriend’. The singer also released a handful of singles last year, ‘Self Sabotage’, ‘Closer’ and ‘Alone Together’.

‘Friday’ was originally released through the now-defunct Ark Music Factory in 2011. Though the song went viral, it appeared to be for all the wrong reasons, with Black becoming the subject of ridicule and multiple death threats.

Last year, Black reflected on nine years since the release of ‘Friday’, which she said made her “afraid of the world”.

“Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” Black wrote on Instagram.

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. You are not defined by any one choice or thing.

“Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin. And so, here we go! This might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”