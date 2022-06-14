Rebecca Black, Jaguar Jonze, Example and more announced to speak at BIGSOUND 2022

QMusic have announced the first round of conference speakers for this year’s BIGSOUND, headed up by the likes of Rebecca Black, Jaguar Jonze and Example.

All three artists will deliver bespoke keynote presentations during the four-day event, which is set to run from September 6-9 across Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley precinct. Mushroom Group CEO Matt Gudinski – the son of late industry legend Michael Gudinski – will also present a keynote in-person, while activist, author and founder of the global #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, will deliver a virtual keynote.

A further 18 speakers were confirmed as part of today’s (June 14) announcement, all of whom will appear on panels set to be announced in the coming months. Among the cohort are In Hearts Wake frontman Jake Taylor and former Cloud Control keyboardist Heidi Lenffer, as well as representatives for labels like I OH YOU, Hopeless Records, Chugg Music and Dew Process.

In a press release, BIGSOUND’s conference programmer (and Shihad drummer) Tom Larkin said the program at this year’s event “represents the long-awaited opportunity for us to reconnect, engage and celebrate each other and the global music community we are a vital part of”.

He continued: “Our first announcement highlights our keynote speakers and the insights and stories they offer that point the way to a richer, more vibrant industry. This year we want to reflect the massive changes and innovation we have seen over the past two years and also pack the program full of advocates for new Australian music, the champions who actually sign artists and want to elevate their careers on a global level.”

In total, BIGSOUND 2022 will host over 55 conference events, with more than 150 speakers spread across them. As for the as-yet-unannounced live music program, it’ll play host to over 300 artists, with showcases being held across 21 venues. It’ll be the first iteration to be held in-person since 2019, after last year’s edition was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and 2020’s was held virtually.

This year’s BIGSOUND will also see the return of its First Nations House initiative, with a dedicated venue and live music program guided by Uncle Kev Starkey – the event’s Elder In Residence – due to be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, a new program dubbed BIGSOUND Country will, as its name suggests, feature a unique program of Australian country music artists. Announcing the initiative back in April, QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said: “Our feedback in the past has been that a large proportion of country music artists and industry haven’t felt that Bigsound serviced them. We want to change that. We want artists from every spectrum of country music.”

Delegate passes for BIGSOUND 2022 are on sale now. They’ll run at a reduced cost – $545, or $489 for QMusic members and students – until Monday August 1, from which point they’ll cost an additional $50. Find more details on registration here.

The first round of keynote and conference speakers for BIGSOUND 2022 features:

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Tarana Burke – Author / Speaker (US)*

Rebecca Black – Artist (US)

Matt Gudinski – Mushroom Group

Jaguar Jonze – Artist

Example – Artist / Producer

PANELISTS

Annabelle Herd – ARIA

Andrew Stone – Chugg Music

Casey O’Shaughnessy – Select Music

Eric Tobin – Hopeless Records (USA)

Heidi Lenffer – FEAT. / Cloud Control

Jake Taylor – In Hearts Wake

Jess Keeley – Music, She Wrote

Joan Westerberg – Moda Dao / Pizza Party

Johann Ponniah – I OH YOU

John Mullen – Dew Process

Josh Taylor Anderson – Call & Response

Kate Duncan – The PUSH Inc

Rebecca Young – Collective Artists

Regan Lethbridge – Lemon Tree

Sarah Joy – ATC LIVE (UK)

Shaun Faulkner – X Ray Touring (UK)

Tom Taaffe – Paradigm (UK)

Will Church – ATC LIVE (UK)

* – Appearing virtually