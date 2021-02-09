Rebecca Black teases 10th anniversary remix of ‘Friday’ with surprise collaborators

Rebecca Black has announced the forthcoming release of a remix for her hit track, ‘Friday’, marking ten years since its arrival.

The remix is due out on the song’s initial release date, midnight PST on Wednesday February 10 (8am GMT), and will include a number of collaborators who are yet to be revealed by Black. She also pointed out that after a decade, the single has been certified gold in the US.

“This week FRIDAY turns 10 AND has gone GOLD,” Black said on Twitter. “Been cooking up a very special remix featuring some iconic people………..it drops on the 10 year anniversary TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT.”

surprise 🤭 this week FRIDAY turns 10 AND has gone GOLD 📀💫 been cooking up a very special remix featuring some iconic people………..it drops on the 10 year anniversary TOMORROW NIGHT @ MIDNIGHT 📀💫 pic.twitter.com/PTr1M6HRDm — Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) February 8, 2021

The ‘Friday’ remix will be Black’s second release for the year, following on from her January single, ‘Girlfriend’. The singer also released a handful of singles last year, ‘Self Sabotage’, ‘Closer’ and ‘Alone Together’.

‘Friday’ was originally released through the now-defunct Ark Music Factory in 2011. Though the song went viral, it appeared to be for all the wrong reasons, with Black becoming the subject of ridicule and multiple death threats.

Last year, Black reflected on nine years since the release of ‘Friday’, which she said made her “afraid of the world”.

“Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” Black wrote on Instagram.

“I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit. ‘You are not defined by any one choice or thing.

“Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin. And so, here we go! This might be a weird thing to post but the honesty feels good if nothing else.”