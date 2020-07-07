Rebel Yell and Marcus Whale team up on new single ‘Pump’

Rebel Yell has joined forces with fellow Sydney artist Marcus Whale for her latest single, ‘Pump’.

“In a year full of shit Marcus Whale and I have come together to create the party anthem for 2020 about getting groovy on the dance floor,” wrote the electronic artist, announcing the track. “When friends come together, the results are sexy magic.”

Stream ‘Pump’ below.

<a href="http://rebelyellrebelyell.bandcamp.com/album/fall-from-grace">Fall From Grace by Rebel Yell</a>

‘Fall From Grace’ marks the second album from Grace Stevenson under her Rebel Yell moniker, following 2018 debut ‘Hired Muscle’.

The track comes ahead of new album ‘Fall From Grace’, which arrives this Friday (July 10) via Rice Is Nice.

Earlier this month, NME Australia included ‘Fall From Grace’ in its recommend album picks for July, saying the album “turns the conventions of its industrial-tinged techno as a backdrop for introspection, identity and shared understanding”.

“Anchored by throbbing synths and hypnotic beats, Rebel Yell’s latest still offers searing, bass-heavy bangers, but underneath lies a call for vulnerability against complacency, empathy over apathy – one that resounds far beyond the dancefloor.”

Meanwhile, Whale’s new album ‘Lucifer’ is also out this month, set for a July 24 release. It will follow his 2016 solo debut ‘Inland Sea’, along with last year’s ‘Futurity’, his fourth album as part of long-distance pop duo Collarbones.