Rebel Yell announces new album, shares lead single ‘Anti Club Music’

Rebel Yell – AKA Grace Stevenson – has announced her second album, ‘Fall From Grace’, will be released this July via Rice Is Nice.

The Sydney-based electronic artist has also shared lead single ‘Anti Club Music’, featuring AKA R-T FAX. It’s a hypnotic and bass-heavy, tongue-in-cheek techno polemic which Stevenson says was inspired by too many nights dealing with shitty clubs and tech-house bros.

‘Anti Club Music’ comes accompanied with a video directed by Ivan Lentell, featuring visuals from Passive Kneeling. Check it out below:

‘Fall From Grace’ follows ‘Hired Muscle’, Stevenson’s 2018 full-length debut under the Rebel Yell moniker, also released through Rice Is Nice.

Describing the album as “club music for the overthinker”, Stevenson said ‘Fall From Grace’ is an attempt to tackle her own vulnerabilities and understand the world through the body, beat and groove.

Following appearances at Splendour in the Grass and Dark Mofo last year, Stevenson spent the remainder of 2019 writing and recording ‘Fall From Grace’ after receiving a grant from Music NSW to fund new work.

Stevenson briefly relocated to a remote area in the Blue Mountains, using the space and solitude to write the album’s foundations before linking up with producer Antonia Gauci to engineer the record, finally being mastered by Phoebe Twiggs (Ptwiggs).

‘Fall From Grace’ is out July 10. Digital pre-orders are available now.