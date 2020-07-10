Rebel Yell shares DIY dance music video for ‘Pump’ featuring Marcus Whale

Rebel Yell‘s sophomore album ‘Fall From Grace’ is released today (July 10). To mark the occasion, the electronic artist has shared a music video for her latest single ‘Pump’, featuring Marcus Whale.

The DIY dance video features Whale, Rebel Yell (aka Grace Stevenson), and friends dancing to the track in a blanche white upstairs warehouse room. Whale and Stevenson filmed the clip together, with the artist herself responsible for its direction and editing.

Watch the exuberant video below:

Upon its release, Stevenson wryly commented that ‘Pump’ was “the party anthem for 2020 about getting groovy on the dance floor”.

“When friends come together, the results are sexy magic.”

‘Fall From Grace’ follows Stevenson’s 2018 debut under the Rebel Yell moniker, ‘Hired Muscle’. It features ‘Pump’, and the other pre-release singles, ‘Anti-Club Music’ and ‘Saving Grace’. Stevenson told Blunt Magazine this week she nearly stopped making music after the release of her debut.

“Then I went into the studio and recorded this album [‘Fall From Grace’] and it sort of brought back my reasoning for doing it again. The whole album is this thought process of how I balance these two lives,” she said.

NME Australia included ‘Fall From Grace’ in its recommended album picks for July, saying the album “turns the conventions of its industrial-tinged techno as a backdrop for introspection, identity and shared understanding”.

“Anchored by throbbing synths and hypnotic beats, Rebel Yell’s latest still offers searing, bass-heavy bangers, but underneath lies a call for vulnerability against complacency, empathy over apathy – one that resounds far beyond the dancefloor.”