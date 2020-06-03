Rebel Yell shares new single ‘Saving Grace’

Rebel Yell – aka Grace Stevenson – has shared a new single ‘Saving Grace’, taken from her forthcoming album ‘Fall From Grace’.

It’s the second single to be released from the album, slated for release next month through Rice Is Nice. It comes after Stevenson shared ‘Anti-Club Music’ back in April, a hypnotic and bass-heavy, tongue-in-cheek techno polemic featuring R-T FAX.

Listen to ‘Saving Grace’ below:

‘Fall From Grace’, due out July 10, will be the Sydney-based electronic producer’s second full-length album under the Rebel Yell moniker, following her 2018 debut ‘Hired Muscle’, also released via Rice Is Nice.

Describing the album as “club music for the overthinker”, Stevenson said ‘Fall From Grace’ is an attempt to tackle her own vulnerabilities and understand the world through the body, beat and groove.

Following appearances at Splendour in the Grass and Dark Mofo last year, Stevenson spent the remainder of 2019 writing and recording ‘Fall From Grace’ after receiving a grant from Music NSW to fund new work.

Stevenson briefly relocated to a remote area in the Blue Mountains, using the space and solitude to write the album’s foundations before linking up with producer Antonia Gauci to engineer the record and finally have it mastered by Phoebe Twiggs (Ptwiggs).