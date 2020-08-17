Record shop imagined for mice installed in Sweden

A record shop for mice has opened in Sweden as part of an ongoing art project.

AnonyMouse, a collective that has installed several miniature buildings imagined for mice in Sweden and other European countries, revealed its latest creation earlier this month in Lund.

Advertisement

The tiny vinyl emporium, Ricotta Records, is located on the corner of Nygatan Street in the Swedish city. If visitors look closely enough they’ll be able to see an array of miniature vinyl for sale including a rodent version of N.W.A‘s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and Joni Mitchell‘s ‘Blue’.

Other vinyl releases, as Clash notes, come from Destiny’s Cheese, Bruce Spenwood, and Winnimere Houston. Also inside the shop is a selection of miniature sized posters (e.g. Cat Stevens) and instruments including a tiny banjo.

AnonyMouse has asked its followers to send in suggestions for other mice-themed music posters. They have revealed two winners so far: Amy Winemouse ‘Back To Brie’ and ‘Tailor Swiss’ ‘<3’. Those who provided the winning ideas will be sent the mini posters in the mail.

Advertisement

The collective has unveiled several other mice-sized buildings to date, including a blues and jazz bar in the French city of Bayonne, the Stilton Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, and a bookshop in Malmö, among many others.