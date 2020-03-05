Here’s the full list of Record Store Day 2020 releleases

The full list of releases for Record Store Day 2020 has been revealed, with the likes of My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem and Biffy Clyro set to drop exclusive vinyl this April. Check it out below.

Returning on Saturday April 18, RSD 2020 will see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops for one day only. For the 13th Record Store Day will see 230 independent shops from every corner of the UK and thousands around the world taking part in the celebrations with live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.

Following yesterday’s announcement that U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers will be releasing exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day in aid of War Child, the full list has now been unveiled.

“It’s another huge year with a great and eclectic mix of releases for all record shops to get stuck into,” said Ashli Green from David’s Music in Letchworth and on the Record Store Day board of organisers. “I’m particularly looking forward to Snapped Ankle’s ’21 Metres to Hebden Bridge’ and the Christine and the Queens’ 7” release, ‘La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3’.

“Biffy Clyro’s 7” featuring their versions of Frightened Rabbits‘ ‘Modern Leper’ and David Bowie‘s ‘Modern Love’ is definitely going on my wish list too; two fantastic songs that will not only tide us over as we patiently wait for the new Biffy album but which also supports the ‘Tiny Changes’ mental health charity set up in memory of the great Scott Hutchinson. An exciting year for new and interesting music which will no doubt offer something special for everyone.”

See the full list of Record Store Day 2020 releases below, and see here for participating stores and more information.

Artist Title Format 3 Pieces, The Iwishcan William 12″ Aashid Himons The Gods And I 12″ Ace Of Base The Sign 7″ picture disc Acid Mothers Temple Nam Myo Ho Ren Ge Kyo (Title t.b.c.) Double LP Al Green Green Is Blues 12″ Alain Gorageur OST: La Planete Sauvage LP Alarm, The Electric Folklore Live ’88 LP Alessandro Alessandroni Ritmo dell’industria n.2 LP Alfredo Linares Y Su Sonora Yo Traigo Boogaloo LP Alice Cooper Live From The Apollo Theatre Glasgow, Feb 19, 1982 2 x 140g Black vinyl album Alison Limerick Where Love Lives 12″ Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples Sacred Art Of Dub volume 1 LP Alphaville Sounds Like a Melody 1 x 180g 12″ yellow vinyl album Amorphous Androgynous, The A Monster Psychedelic Bubble LP Andy and The Odd Socks Happy Birthday / Remember You’re An Odd Sock 7″ Pic Disc Annihilator Triple Threat Unplugged 12″ Picture disc Anoushka Shankar Love Letters 1LP Archers of Loaf Raleigh Days b/w “Street Fighting Man” 7″ Art Brut Modern Art 7″ Asha Puthli Asha Puthli LP Asking Alexandria Stand Up And Scream LP B-Fax B-Fax LP Badflower The Jester (Acoustic) & Our Tears For Fears cover 12″ pic disc Bamboos, The Twenty Years 2000-2020 x2 gatefold 7″ Band Of Pain A Clockwork Orange LP Bardo Pond On The Ellipse 2LP Barry Dransfield Barry Dransfield LP Bastille All This Bad Blood 2LP Batmobile Big Bat A Go-Go 7″ BBC Radiophonic Workshop, The Four Albums 1968 – 1978 6CD Beck, St.Vincent No Distraction / Uneventful Days LIMITED 7″ Ben Watt with Robert Wyatt Summer Into Winter 12″ Bert Jansch Live In Italy 2LP Bevis Frond, The Valedictory Songs 2LP Bevis Frond, The What Did For The Dinosaurs 2LP The Big Moon Record Store Day Exclusive / Live To Vinyl 12″ Biffy Clyro The Modern Lepper / Modern Love 7″ White Vinyl Bill Evans Some Other Time: The Lost Session From The Black Forest 2LP Black Honey Corrine 12″ Black Keys, The Let’s Rock 2x Black LP Black Lips feat.Kesha They’s A Person Of The World 7″ Black Sabbath Evil Woman / Wicked World & Paranoid / The Wizard Double 7” Picture Disc Blanck Mass Blanck Mass 2xLP Blaze Foley Live at the Austin Outhouse LP + 7″ BMX Bandits C86 Yellow LP Bob James Once Upon A Time: The Lost 1965 New York Studio Sessions LP Bob Marley Redemption Song 12″ Clear colour Bob Mould Circle Of Friends 2LP x 180G Clear heavyweight vinyl Bobby Moore / Sweet Music (Call Me Your) Anything Man / I Get Lifted 12″ Bobby Parker Soul Of The Blues LP Boys Next Door, The Door, Door 1LP – red VINYL Brandi Carlile Black Hole Sun / Searching With My Good Eye Closed 12″ etched Brian Eno Rams: Original Soundtrack Album 1LP White Vinyl Britney Spears Oops! I Did It Again LP Vinyl Broken Bones Dem Bones LP Caribou Swim (10th Anniversary Edition) 2LP Carl Perkins Live In Paris – The Last European Concert (Blue Vinyl) DLP Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine 1992: The Love Album LP Pic Disc Cat Stevens But I Might Die Tonight 7″ Single – light blue Charlatans UK, The The Charlatans UK v.The Chemical Brothers LP 12″ Transparent Yellow Vinyl Charlatans, The Live It Like You Love It 2LP Transparent Orange Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Redux 2LP Charli XCX Vroom Vroom 1 x 140gm Coloured Vinyl Charlie Parker Jazz At Midnight: Live at the Howard Theatre 1 LP color Charly Coombes All In The End Is Harvest LP Cheap Trick Out To Get You! Live 1977 x2 LP Vinyl Chemical Brothers, The Surrender 12″ Cherry Ghost Beneath This Burning Shoreline 12″ Cherry Ghost Live at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – January 25 2015. 12″ Double Vinyl Chet Baker Mr.B. LP Chris Smither More From The Levee LP Christine and the Queens La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3 7″ Christy Moore Prosperous LP Chuck Mosley First Hellos And Last Goodbyes LP Church, The Gold Afternoon Fix LP Cinematic Orchestra with the London Metropolitan Orchestra, The The Crimson Wing – Mystery of The Flamingoes – Coloured Vinyl 2LP Pink Vinyl Clint Eastwood & General Saint Stop That Train / Stop That Train b/w Talk About Run 7 -Inch glow in the dark disc Clutch The Obelisk 17LP + Slipmat + Signed Art Print Box Set Comet Is Coming Imminent 2 track 12″ Corb Lund Cover Your Tracks EP 12″ EP Corporation Of One So Where Are You / The Real Life 12″ Cradle The History LP Craig Finn All These Perfect Crosses LPx2 Cure, The Bloodflowers 2LP Pic Disc Cure, The Seventeen Seconds 1LP Picture Disc Cybotron Colossus LP Czarface Czarface & The Return Of Metal Face LP + Comic Book D-Mob We Call It Acieeed (Remixes) 12″ Dalvanius and the Fascinations / Golden Harvest Voodoo Lady / I Need Your Love 7 inch Damaged Bug Bug On Yonkers LP Damien Jurado Birds Tricked Into The Trees / From Devils To Davis 7″ Daniel Johnston The End Is Never Really Over LP Boxset Dave Davies Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (Remastered 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, Red & Silver 2LP) 12″ 2LP, 180g, one red disc & one silver disc David Bowie ChangesNowBowie 1LP, single sleeve with full colour inner. David Bowie ChangesNowBowie 1CD Digipack David Bowie I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) (STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL) 2LP widespine 2 inner sleeves. David Bowie I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) (STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL) 2CD Digipack David Gray Please Forgive Me 12″ David Keenan Alchemy & Prose: Live Recordings 12″ Davy Graham The Holly Kaleidoscope LP Declan McKenna Beautiful Faces / The Key To Life On Earth 7″ Transparent Purple Vinyl Def Leppard Rock N Roll Hall of Fame 1LP Denzel Curry Bulls On Parade / I Against I 7″ (double A side) Dermot Kennedy Without Feat LP Pic Disc Destiny’s Child Say My Name 12″ Vinyl Detroit Cobras, The Feel Good 7″ one side Devil’s Witches Guns, Drugs and Filthy Pictures 10″ Devon Sproule The Pink Noise 12″ Dinosaur Jr Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm) LP Dio Annica 12″ picture disc Divina De Campo Decoded 12″ DJ Cam Quartet The Essential LP Doctor Who Doctor Who – The Massacre 2LP x 180g ‘Parisian Blaze’ heavyweight Vinyl Doctors Of Madness Dark Times LP Don Cherry Cherry Jam 10″ Don Shinn Departures LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / 7″ / 12 PAGE BOOKLET Don Shinn Temples with Prophets LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / 7″ / 12 PAGE BOOKLET Doors, The The Soft Parade: Doors Only Mix 1 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album. Down N Outz Magic Box 12″ EP Dr.John Remedies LP Drew Mulholland OST: Ness LP Durutti Column Vini Reilly + Womad Live 2XLP + 7″ Durutti Column, The Idiot Savants LP x 180g heavyweight White Vinyl Ed Askew ft Trembling Bells London 12″ Black Vinyl Eddie & the Hot Rods Get Your Rocks Off 2xLP Edith Sitwell/William Walton Façade 10″ Ellie Goulding Lights 12″ Elton John Elton John 2LP transparent purple vinyl Elvis Presley The Rock & Roll Collection (Blue, Red, Yellow, Green & Orange Vinyl) LP Elvis Presley Elvis Prohibited! (Glow In The Dark Blue & Red Vinyl) DLP Emerald Web Valley of the Birds LP Emerson Lake and Palmer Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey 1992 1LP – “flame” coloured vinyl Eminem My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die 7″ Vinyl Erasure 12″ EP – blue vinyl Esplendor Geometrico Necrosis En La Poya 7″ Étienne Daho Surf 1 x 12″ colour vinyl album. Ex, The All Corpses Smell The Same 7″ Exit North Book Of Romance And Dust 2LP Ezra Collective Clash of the Galaxies 12″ Fall, The [Austurbæjarbíó] – Reykjavík Live 1983 2LP Fall, The Cerebral Caustic – 25th Anniversary Edition LP x 180g Bonkers splatter-effect heavyweight vinyl Fallen Angels Paradise Lost DOUBLE LP / HAND NUMBERED GATEFOLD SLEEVE / BOOKLET / REPRO A3 POSTER Fatboy Slim Sunset (Bird Of Prey) 12″ – orange Vinyl Feeder Feeling A Moment 10″ single – splatter vinyl Fela Ransome Kuti & his Highlife Rakers Fela’s First – The Complete 1959 Melodisc Session 10″ Feminine Complex,The Livin’ Love CD Feminine Complex,The Livin’ Love LP Field Music Measure Double LP colour Fight A Small Deadly Space LP Flamin’ Groovies Live at The Whiskey A Go-Go ’79 LP Flawes Highlights 12″ Fleetwood Mac The Alternate Rumours 1 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album. Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf CD Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf LP Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End of Suffering Live to Vinyl 10″ Frank Zappa You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore 2LP Fraternity Livestock 12″ LP Fred Neil 38 MacDougal LP Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Piñata (Blue Note & Blaxploitation Versions) Piñata (Blaxploitation Version) LP Freya Roy Ahlke LP Frumpies, The Frumpie One Piece w/Frumpies Forever LP + 7″ Future Sound Of London Cascade 2020 LP Fuzztones Lysergic Emanations LP Picture Disc Galaxie 500 Copenhagen 2LP Gary Clark Jr. Pearl Cadillac (Feat Andra Day) 1 x 140g 12″ clear & White vinyl single. Gary Numan with The Skaparis Orchestra When the Sky Came Down (Live at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester) 3LP on ‘moon phase’ vinyl in trifold packaging Gaston My Queen LP Gemma Ray Lights Out Zoltar! (redux) 12″ Gene Rising For Sunset – 20th Anniversary Edition 2LP x 180G Orange and Yellow heavyweight Vinyl Gene Russell New Direction LP Geraint Watkins Geraint Watkins & the Dominators 2xLP Gerry Beckley Discovering America 10″ + CD Giant Sand Ramp 2LP Ginger Wildheart Excess GASS LP Giorgio Moroder Ft Kylie Minogue Right Here Right Now 12″ Girl Band Vicar Street Live 2LP Black Glass Animals Tokyo Drifting 12″ Golden Earring Radar Love (7″ + Golden Earring Adapter) 7″ + GOLDEN EARRING ADAPTER Goldie Lookin Chain Original Pyrite Material LP Gong Live! At Sheffield 1974 (Green Vinyl) DLP Gorgan City Realm 12″ EP Gorillaz D-Sides 3 x 180Gm Black Vinyl Gorillaz G-sides 1 LP black vinyl Grateful Dead Buffalo 5/9/77 5 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 10 etched. Gray Never Gonna Leave New York City 12″ Grid, The Flotation 12″ Clear Vinyl Groundhogs, The Split 2LP Gruff Rhys (Don’t) Welcome The Plague As A Blessing/ The Babelsberg Basement Files LP Split Coloured Black & White Vinyl Guided by Voices Vampire on Titus LP Guided By Voices Hold On Hope 10″ EP Halo Let Me Do It / Life 12″ Hank Williams and His Drifting Cowboys with Miss Audrey 1951 March Of Dimes 10″ red vinyl Hanterhir Schizophrenia(Sonic Youth)/Dancing out in space (David Bowie) 7″ Col Vinyl Hatchie & The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart Sometimes Always 7″ Hawkwind Quark, Strangeness & Charm 2LP Hawkwind At The BBC 1972 2LP Heptones, The Back On Top LP High Frequency Summertime 7″ High, The Unreleased Martin Hannet Sessions for Somewhere Soon LP Hiss Golden Messenger Let the Light of the World Open Your Eyes (Alive at Spacebomb) 7″ Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, Jah Wobble A Full Circle 2×10″ (Triple Gatefold Sleeve – LTD.Edition) Hope In High Water Bonfire and Pine LP Hotrats, The Turn Ons – 10th Anniversary Edition 2 x 10″ (Hot Pink Vinyl) Human Race Human Race / Grey Boy 7″ Humble Pie Official Bootleg Collection Vol 2 2LP Hunny Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes. LP Ian Prowse The People Not The Crown EP 10″ Iggy Pop Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991) (Red & White Splatter Vinyl) (3lp Box Set) LPB Iggy Pop & The Stooges Russia Melodia 7 inch Ike Yard Night After Night 12″ Implosion 2020 2LP Inhaler We Have To Move On / Ice Cream Sundae 7″ Inhaler It Won’t Always Be Like This 7″ Inhaler My Honest Face 10″ Inn House Crew, The Something Special LP Ivan Conti Poison Fruit (Special edition) LP + 7″ (Grey “splattered” Vinyl- both coloured) J Hus Big Conspiracy x2 LP Vinyl J.J Johnson & Kai Winding J&K: Stonebone 1 LP color Jack Wilson Quartet featuring Roy Ayers Call Me: Jazz from the Penthouse 2xLP Jackie Stoudemire, Al Stewart Dancing 12″ Jacqueline Taïeb Lolita Chick’68 LP Jah Wobble A Very British Coup 12″ Single Jake Bugg Saviours Of The City 7″ Vinyl Jamie Lawson Last Night Stars 1LP Jansen / Barbieri / Karn Playing In A Room With People 2LP Jazz Butcher, The Fishcotheque LP Jazz Butcher, The Big Planet Scarey Planet LP Jazz Butcher, The Condition Blue LP Jazz Butcher, The Cult Of The Basement LP Jenny Lee I’m So Tired / Some Things Last A Longtime 12″ Jessie Baylin Pleasure Center EP 12″ EP Jethro Tull Stormwatch 2 1 LP black vinyl Joan Bibiloni Selected Works 1982 to

1989 12″ EP John Lennon Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes) Black 7″ Single John Massoni & Sonic Boom The Sundowner Sessions Single vinyl LP Johnny Cash Classic Cash: Early Mixes 2LP Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer Gang War 2xLP Josephine Foster This Coming Gladness LP Judas Priest British Steel x2 LP Vinyl Juliette Greco Jolie Mome:La Muse De Saint Germain Des Pres 2XLP June of 44 Engine Takes to the Water LP June of 44 Tropics and Meridians LP Jungle Brothers Because I Got it Like That / I’ll House You 7″ k.d.lang Drag 2 x 140g 12″ Clear & Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched. Keane Night Train 1LP – Orange vinyl Keith Cross & Peter Ross Bored Civilians LP Keith Richards Hate It When You Leave b/w Key To The Highway 7″ red vinyl with gatefold packaging. Keith Rowe & Mark Wastell Live At I-And-E LP Kelley Stoltz Crokodials LP + 7″ Kelly Finnigan The Tales People Tell (Instrumentals) LP Ken Ishii feat.Pac-Man Join The Pac 7″ Kenny Lynch Half The Day’s Gone And We Haven’t Earne’d A Penny (Ashley Beedle Remix) 12″ Kevin Morby Oh Mon Dieu: Live à Paris 2xLP Killing Joke Laugh At Your Peril – Live In Berlin 12″ 2xLP Killing Joke Turn To Red 12″ Single King James Version, The He’s Forever (Amen) 7″ Kinks, The The Kink Kronikles 2LP – red vinyl Kip Moore Slowheart / Underground 1×12″ & 1×10″ Kirsty MacColl Other People’s Hearts – B-Sides 1988-1989 LP x 180g Clear heavyweight Vinyl Klaxons Surfing the Void 2LP – Orange Vinyl Knight Area D-Day LPX2 Kraftwerk Kraftwerk I LP Kraftwerk Kraftwerk II LP Kuumba-Toudie Heath Kawaida 12″ LP Laneous Elsewhere / Flawless 7 inch Larkins Hit and Run 10″ Leaf Library, The About Minerals LP Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & Daniel Boyle.Feat Max Romeo Horror Zone 12″ Crystal Clear Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters Super Ape Variant LP Lee Alfred Rockin – Poppin Full Tilting 7″ Lee Fields Let’s Get A Groove ON LP Lee Perry & Black Ark Players Guidance 12″ Picture disc Linton Kwesi Johnson Bass Culture / LKJ In Dub 2LP – Green/Red vinyl Live Band, The A Chance For Hope 7″ Local Natives / Overcoats When Am I Gonna Lose You (Overcoats Version) / When Am I Gonna Lose You 7″ Loleatta Holloway Cry To Me LP London Suede, The The London Suede LP x 180g Clear heavyweight Vinyl Loop Sevens 3X7″ BOXSET Loose Joints Is It All Over My Face (40th Anniversary) 2 x 12″ Los Amigos Invisibles Arepa 3000 2LP black vinyl Lothar & The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969 CD Lothar and The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969 LP Lottery Winners, The Love Will Keep Us Together colour 7″ Lou Reed Songs for Drella 2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched. Love Fame Tragedy Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void 10″ Lovely Eggs, The I Am Moron (RSD Special Edition) LP Luiz Eca Y Familia Sagrada La Nueva Onda Del Brasil LP Mac Demarco Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos LP Madness Work, Rest & Play EP – 40th anniversary edition 2 x 7″ – gatefold sleeve Magic In Threes Stay In Your Lane b/w Measly Peace Vinyl 7″ Magic Numbers, The The Magic Numbers 12″ Magnetic System Godzilla/Escape 7″ Magnum Fully Loaded LP Malena Zavala La Yarará LP White Vinyl Manic Street Preachers Done & Dusted 12″ Vinyl Mansun The Dead Flowers Reject LP Mar-Keys, The Last Night EP 10″ Marc Bolan & T.Rex Shadowhead Marcus Upbeat, Laurel Aitken Blue Beat Is Back In Town /Boogie Rock 7″ Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch Electric Murder LP Marika Hackman Any Human Friend 10″ Mark Knopfler Metroland 1LP clear vinyl Marker Starling/Ha Ha Collective Silk Rock 7″ Marvin Pontiac Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes LP Meat Puppets, The The Meat Puppets 10″ LP Meatloaf Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell 2LP Pic Disc Mellow Candle Swaddling Songs LP Melt Yourself Down Born In The Manor 7″ Membranes Kiss Ass Godhead Pink LP Menswear Nuisance – 25th Anniversary Edition LP x 180g Orange heavyweight Vinyl Menzingers, The Chamberlain Waits LP Metal Mirror English Booze 7″ Meteors, The Teenage Heart 1LP Metronomy Metronomy Forever Remixes 12″ Metronomy & Clara Luciani La Baie / La Grenade 7″ White Mew And The Glass Handed Kites – 15Th Anniversary Expanded Edition (2Lp) 2LP Michael Chapman Americana LP Michel Colombier Capot Pointu LP Michel Legrand JAZZ ON FILM…Michel Legrand – The New Wave era best of 12″ Mickey & The Soul Generation Iron Leg 7″ Mickey & The Soul Generation How Good Is Good 7″ Mickey & Them U.F.O./ Hey, Brother Man 7″ Midland Live at the Palomino LP Mikal Cronin Switched-On Seeker LP Mike Watt & The Secondmen In Quintessence 7″ Miles Davis Double Image: Directions in Music by Miles Davis (Rare Miles From the Complete Bitches Brew Sessions) LP Vinyl Milton Nascimento Ultimo Trem Double LP (Red Coloured Vinyl) Minnie Riperton Les Fleur / Oh By The Way 7″ MJ Cole Madrugada Remixes LP Moonchild The Truth (DJ Jazzy Jeff & James Poyser Remix)” / “Run Away (Eric Lau & Kaidi Tatham Remix) 7″ Morrissey Honey, You Know Where To Find Me 10″ single – transparent photo-vinyl Motörhead Ace Of Spades Shaped 7″ pic disc Mouth Congress Ahhh the Pollution 7″ Mungo’s Hi Fi, Ft.Marina P, Dennis Alcapone & Tippa Irie The Beat Goes SKA! 7″ Murder Capital, The Love, Love, Love / On Twisted Ground – Live from London: The Dome, Tufnell Park 12″ LP (45 rpm) Mush Great Artisanal Formats 7″ colour My Chemical Romance Life on the Murder Scene 1 x 140g 12″ White & Red vinyl album. My Life Story The Rose The Sun (Chøppersaurus Remix)/Overwinter (Chøppersaurus Remix) 12″ Nahko and Medicine For the People Take Your Power Back (Live) 10″ Najma Akhtar Five Rivers 12″ LP Nas God’s Son 2LP Natalie Prass Natalie Prass LP Nazareth Love Hurts / This Flight Tonight 10″ single – orange vinyl Neal Casal Fade Away Diamond Time 2LP Neil Swainson Quintet 49th Parallel LP Neil Young Homegrown 1 x 140gm Black Vinyl Nev Cottee Stations LP New Clarence Reid, The Cadillac Annie b/w Tired Blood 7″ New Order The John Peel Session 1982 12″ SINGLE Nick Mason See Emily Play / Vegetable Man 12″ Vinyl Nite People P.M. LP Norman Watt-Roy Faith & Grace 12″ LP North Sea Radio Orchestra I A Moon LP Notorious B.I.G. It Was All A Dream 9 Lp Set Obsessed, The Incarnate (Ultimate Edition) CD Obsessed, The Incarnate (Ultimate Edition) DLP Ocean Colour Scene One From The Modern 2LP Green Vinyl Ol’ Dirty Bastard Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Edition) 9 x 42g 7″ White, Blue & Yellow (alternating) vinyl singles box.RSD 2020. Operation Ivy Energy LP OST:

The Godfather The Godfather 7″ OST: Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers in Goldmember 1 x 140g 12″ Gold vinyl album. OST: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 2LP OST: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST 1 x 140g 12″ Tan vinyl album. OST: Black Mirror Black Mirror Smithereens (Music By Ryuichi Sakamoto) 1LP OST: Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein (Hammer Horror) 2LP OST: Ennio Morricone Peur Sur La Ville Deluxe Gatefold 2 LP edition OST: Ennio Morricone The Good, the Bad and the Ugly LP OST: Ennio Morricone For A Few Dollars More 10″ OST: Ennio Morricone Fistful Of Dollars 10″ OST: Ennio Morricone Once Upon A Time In The West LP OST: Francis Lai Made In France LP OST: Gato Barbieri Last Tango in Paris LP OST: Goblin Goblin 2xLP OST: Henri Crolla & Andre Hodeir Jazz On Film… 12″ OST: Hitchhikers Guide To the Galaxy The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Original Albums 3LP x 180g heavyweight Translucent Vogon Green, Magrathean Blue and Pangalactic Purple vinyl OST: Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) & Serj Tankian (System Of A Down) Fuktronic 1LP OST: Johnny Pate Shaft In Africa 2×7″ OST: Jon Brion Synecdoche New York LP OST: Mark Snow The Truth And The Light (Music From The X-Files) 1 x 140g 12″ Green vinyl album. OST: Mikis Theodorakis Serpico Limited Edition with Gatefold Sleeve OST: Monty Python Holy Grail 1LP Pic Disc OST: Morricone Youth / Devon Goldberg The Last Porno Show Original Soundtrack LP OST: Nicholas Pike C.H.U.D.II: Bud the C.H.U.D.OST LP OST: Terrahawks Terrahawks – Theme Music and Audio Story LP coloured vinyl OST: The Last Movie Dennis Hopper’s ‘The Last Movie’ LP OST: The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials 2LP OST: The Turning The Turning: Kate’s Diary 1LP OST: The Virgin Suicides The Virgin Suicides 1 x 140g 12″ Pink & Red vinyl album. Pale Fountains, The Longshot For Your Love LP Pale Saints Mrs Dolphin LP Black and Green Marbled Vinyl Parabellum Post Mortem Live (Red & Black Splatter Vinyl) DLP Paradise Lost Live At Rockpalast 2LP Paranoid London Paranoid London LP Pastels, The Advice to the Graduate/Ship to Shore 7″ Paul Hardcastle 19: The Mixes 12″ Mini LP Paul McCartney McCartney 1 1LP Half-Speed Paw Patrol Officlal Theme Song 7″ Pennywise The Fuse LP Pete Rock Petestrumentals 3 2LP Peter Bruntnell Normal For Bridgwater 12″ Peter Tosh Buk-In-Hamm Palace 12″ Phillip Glass The Essential 4LP Box Set Phoebe Killdeer Fade Out Lines 12″ Picture Disc Piero Piccioni , Armando Trovajoli, Carlo Rustichelli, Nini Rota JAZZ ON FILM…Marcello Mastroianni – music from his classic Itallian films 12″ Pigbag Dr Heckle & Mr Jive 2LP Pineapple Thief, The Uncovering The Tracks 12″ Pink Floyd Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007) Black vinyl 7″ one side etched Pinkfong Baby Shark 7″ Pluto Journey’s End LP Pogues, The At The BBC 1984 1LP – Single sleeve with poly lined inner bag. Predatur Seen You Here 7″ Pretenders Live! At The Paradise Theater, Boston 1980 1 x 140g 12″ Red vinyl album. Primal Scream Loaded 12″ Single Prince Fatty The Model ft Shniece Mcmenamin & Horseman 7″ Qasim Naqvi Beta MLP RAH Band, The Producers Choice 2LP Raised Fist Sound Of The Republic LP Ramones It’s Alive II 2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched. Rare Pleasure Let Me Down Easy 7″ Ravi Shankar Chants Of India 2LP – gatefold vinyl Raw Material Raw Material DOUBLE LP / HAND NUMBERED GATEFOLD SLEEVE / BOOKLET / REPRO A3 POSTER Replacements, The The Complete Inconcerated Live 3 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album. Residents, The Icky Flix 2LP Richard Spaven Spaven’s 5ive Vinyl LP Robbie Basho Selection From The Songs Of Avatars LP Robert Parker I Caught You In A Lie 7″ Robyn Robyn 2LP Coloured vinyl Roger Waters The Wall – Live in Berlin 2LP Róisín Murphy Incapable (Inc.Dimitri From Paris & Aeroplane Remix) 12″ Picture Disc Rolling Stones, The Metamorphosis 1LP Ron Carter Stockholm LP Ronnie Wood & Keith Richards The First Barbarians – Live From Kilburn 3 x 12″ LP Rory Gallagher Cleveland Calling 1LP Roxy Music Roxy Music – The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix 2LP Roy Redmond Ain’t that terrible / A Change Is Gonna Come 7″ Sam Burton Nothing Touches Me 7″ Sam Smith I Feel Love 1×12″ single pic disc Samantha Jones A Girl Named Sam LP Sammy Massamba 1990 – Beni Soit Ton Nom LP Sandie Shaw Reviewing the Situation 2LP Sarathy Korwar Otherland 12″ Sasha Scene Delete : The Remixes 2LP White Vinyl Sea Girls Call Me Out 12″ Serge Gainsbourg Ces Petits Riens LP Shakespears Sister You’re History (Remixes) [RSD 2020] 12″ Shakespears Sister #3 2LP Shirley Collins & Davy Graham Folk Roots, New Routes LP Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul LP Situation feat.Andre Espeut Beyond Compare (Laroye Remixes) 7″ Skatt Bros. Walk The Night 12″ Skid Row Slave to the Grind 2 x 180g 12″ Red vinyl album.ROG. Skye Keeping Secrets LP Skyzoo & Pete Rock Retropolitan Instrumentals LP Slint Breadcrumb Trail b/w Good Morning, Captain 12″ single Slowdive Slowdive 12″ EP Snapped Ankles 21 Metres to Hebden Bridge LP Leaf Green Transparent Vinyl So Solid Crew 21 Seconds EP Ultra-Clear Vinyl 12″ Soft Boys, The I Wanna Destroy You / Near The Soft Boys (40th Anniversary Edition) 2×7″ Gatefold Soft Cell Mutant Moments E.P. 10″ Clear Vinyl SOHN SOHN Live with the Metropole Orkest 2LP Black Spacehog Resident Alien 2xLP Spacemen 3 Threebie 3 Single vinyl LP Specials, The Dubs 10 Single Spectrum Forever Alien Double LP Stalawa ft Junior Demus Trod On 7″ Status Quo Ma Kelly’s Greasy Spoon LP – “fried egg” vinyl Steve Earle Times Like These / It’s About Blood 7″ Steve Maxwell Von Braund The Return To Monster Planet Vinyl LP Storm Gordon Diamond In The Heart 12″ EP Studio One From The Vaults, Vol 2 CD Studio One From The Vaults, Vol 2 LP Suede See You In The Next Life LP x 180g Red heavyweight Vinyl Sugarhill Gang Sugarhill Gang 1LP Sumy Funkin’ In Your Mind 12″ Sun Ra Egypt ’71 5xLP box set Supergrass Caught By The Fuzz 10″ Single – recycled/coloured/speckled vinyl Surfer Blood Astro Coast 10 Year Anniversary Reissue 2xLP Sweet Inspirations, The The Sweet Inspirations 12″ LP T La Rock & Jazzy Jay It’s Yours 7″ Taana Gardner Taana Gardner & Kenton Nix’s West End Works 2 x LP Tailenders #tailendersoftheworlduniteandtakeover 7inch colour mango Tal Ross Giant Shirley 2XLP Tangerine Dream Phaedra – Tangerine Vinyl 2LP Tegan And Sara Tonight We’re In The Dark Seeing Colors 1 x 140g 12″ Violet & Black Splatter vinyl album. Telescopes,The Altered Perception Double LP Television Personalities Some Kind of Happiness: Singles 1995-1999 2LP Tennis System Fear of Knowing LP Terry Edwards Stop Trying To Sell Me Back My Past 2LP Terry Hall Home 12″ Teskey Brothers, The Live At The Forum LP That Will Be Lunch Play That Funky Music White Boy 7″ Col Vinyl The The I WANT 2 B U 7″ Thelonious Monk Palais Des Beaux-Arts 1963 LP Thin Lizzy Chinatown 2LP Thomas Leer Emotional Hardware Digipack CD Throwing Muses Purgatory/Paradise 2LP Tim Key Tim Key’s Late Night Poetry Programme 2LP x coloured heavyweight vinyl Timeless Legend Synchronized LP Tito Puente Dance Mania! (Volumes 1 & 2) 2XLP TLC Waterfalls 12″ Vinyl Tom Grennan This Is The Place 7″ Vinyl Tom Tom Club Genius Of Live LP Tommy McGee Now That I Have You 12″ Tony Joe White The Beginning LP Toto Live In Tokyo Red 12″ Vinyl Touchdown Ease Your Mind / Aquadance 12″ Tyler The Creator Cherry Bomb x2 LP Vinyl Tyrannosaurus Rex Unicorn 1LP Coloured vinyl U2 11 O’Clock Tick Tock 4 track 12″ EP UFO Live In Youngstown ’78 12″ Double Vinyl Ultravox Sleepwalk 2020 Stereo Mix 12″ Clear Vinyl Underground Solution Luv Dancin (30th Anniversary) 12″ Unrighteous Brothers, The Unchained Melody / You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling 7″ Valentines, The 1967-1970 LP x 180g ‘Peculiar’ Black & White heavyweight Vinyl Various Artists The Blues Scene 2LP Various Artists Doo Wop LP Various Artists Hillbillies in Hell: Volume X LP Various Artists Troubled Troubadours LP Various Artists You Flexi Thing Vol 6 7″ Various Artists Pin-Up Girls LP Coloured vinyl Various Artists Detroit Punk Archive presents “The End of the Night (1976-1983)” 2xLP Various Artists You Gotta Have Soul: Raw Sonoran R&B and Funk (1957-1971) LP Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One 007 – Licenced to Ska 7″ box set Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One Rockers LP Various Artists Wick Records Battle Of The Bands Vol.1 LP Various Artists Dance Craze LP Various Artists The Ladies of Too Slow to Disco Vol.2 2LP Various Artists Brazil 45s Boxset/curated by DJ Format 5 x 7″ Clamshell Boxset Various Artists Jet Star Meets Hospital LP Various Artists Flow LP Coloured Various Artists Champion Classics 6 x 12″ Box set Various Artists Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2 x 7″ Various Artists Pyramid Pieces Vinyl LP Various Artists Psyché France, Vol.6 (1960 – 70) 1 x 140g 12″ Black vinyl album. Various Artists Music For Dreams : Summer Sessions 2020 LP Various Artists Nativity in Black 2xLP Various Artists Behind The Dykes – Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1964 – 1972 (2Lp) 2LP Various Artists Cleveland Confidential LP Various Artists Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams 2LP Vinyl Various Artists The Beat Scene 2LP Various Artists The Rock And Roll Scene 2LP Various Artists The Girls Scene 2LP Various Artists The Ska (From Jamaica) 1LP Various Artists Detroit A-Go-Go 10″ Various Artists Hi Tide Groove 12″ Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents…Brazilian Funk Power – Brazilian Funk & Samba Soul 7″ box set Various Artists – A Mikey Dread Production His Imperial Majesty 10″ Vaselines/Pooh Sticks Split 7″ Wake, The Here Comes Everybody LP + 7″ Warmduscher European Cowboy 12″ Warsaw Pakt Needle Time LP+7″ We Are Scientists With Love and Squalor – Live in Woodstock 1969 LP.Pink, Green & Blue Psychedelic Triple Colour Wedding Present, The Shaun Keaveny Session No Panama don’t ask me colour 7″ Whiskey Myers Firewater 2×12″ Whiskey Myers Early Morning Shakes 2×12″ Who, The A Quick Live One LP Who, The Odds and Sods 2LP – Red /and Yellow Willie Tee Teasing You Again / Your Love, My Love Together 7″ Winston Reedy & The Inn House Crew Black Pearl LP Wire 10:20 LP Wishbone Ash Live Dates II (Yellow & Clear Blue Vinyl) DLP Wizz Jones Wizz Jones LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / INSERT Wolfgang Press, The Unremembered, Remembered LP Red Vinyl Wonk Unit Summer Time/Bloodlust 7″ Single Xterminator Earth Feel It 7 x 7″ boxset Yardbirds, The Roger The Engineer – Expanded Edition 2LP x 180g White heavyweight Vinyl Youth & Nik Turner Interstellar Energy 12″ LP Youth & The Slaves Of Venus Wooden Floor 7″ Single Zoo, The Presents Chocolate Moose 12″ LP