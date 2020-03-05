News Music News

Here’s the full list of Record Store Day 2020 releleases

What's on your must-have list?

Andrew Trendell
The full list of releases has been announced for Record Store Day 2020

The full list of releases for Record Store Day 2020 has been revealed, with the likes of My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem and Biffy Clyro set to drop exclusive vinyl this April. Check it out below.

Returning on Saturday April 18, RSD 2020 will see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops for one day only. For the 13th Record Store Day will see 230 independent shops from every corner of the UK and thousands around the world taking part in the celebrations with live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.

Following yesterday’s announcement that U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers will be releasing exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day in aid of War Child, the full list has now been unveiled.

“It’s another huge year with a great and eclectic mix of releases for all record shops to get stuck into,” said Ashli Green from David’s Music in Letchworth and on the Record Store Day board of organisers. “I’m particularly looking forward to Snapped Ankle’s ’21 Metres to Hebden Bridge’ and the Christine and the Queens’ 7” release, ‘La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3’.

“Biffy Clyro’s 7” featuring their versions of Frightened Rabbits‘ ‘Modern Leper’ and David Bowie‘s ‘Modern Love’ is definitely going on my wish list too; two fantastic songs that will not only tide us over as we patiently wait for the new Biffy album but which also supports the ‘Tiny Changes’ mental health charity set up in memory of the great Scott Hutchinson. An exciting year for new and interesting music which will no doubt offer something special for everyone.”

Biffy Clyro, 2020. Credit: Press

See the full list of Record Store Day 2020 releases below, and see here for participating stores and more information.

Artist Title Format
3 Pieces, The Iwishcan William 12″
Aashid Himons The Gods And I 12″
Ace Of Base The Sign 7″ picture disc
Acid Mothers Temple Nam Myo Ho Ren Ge Kyo (Title t.b.c.) Double LP
Al Green Green Is Blues 12″
Alain Gorageur OST: La Planete Sauvage LP
Alarm, The Electric Folklore Live ’88 LP
Alessandro Alessandroni Ritmo dell’industria n.2 LP
Alfredo Linares Y Su Sonora Yo Traigo Boogaloo LP
Alice Cooper Live From The Apollo Theatre Glasgow, Feb 19, 1982 2 x 140g Black vinyl album
Alison Limerick Where Love Lives 12″
Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples Sacred Art Of Dub volume 1 LP
Alphaville Sounds Like a Melody 1 x 180g 12″ yellow vinyl album
Amorphous Androgynous, The A Monster Psychedelic Bubble LP
Andy and The Odd Socks Happy Birthday / Remember You’re An Odd Sock 7″ Pic Disc
Annihilator Triple Threat Unplugged 12″ Picture disc
Anoushka Shankar Love Letters 1LP
Archers of Loaf Raleigh Days b/w “Street Fighting Man” 7″
Art Brut Modern Art 7″
Asha Puthli Asha Puthli LP
Asking Alexandria Stand Up And Scream LP
B-Fax B-Fax LP
Badflower The Jester (Acoustic) & Our Tears For Fears cover 12″ pic disc
Bamboos, The Twenty Years 2000-2020 x2 gatefold 7″
Band Of Pain A Clockwork Orange LP
Bardo Pond On The Ellipse 2LP
Barry Dransfield Barry Dransfield LP
Bastille All This Bad Blood 2LP
Batmobile Big Bat A Go-Go 7″
BBC Radiophonic Workshop, The Four Albums 1968 – 1978 6CD
Beck, St.Vincent No Distraction / Uneventful Days LIMITED 7″
Ben Watt with Robert Wyatt Summer Into Winter 12″
Bert Jansch Live In Italy 2LP
Bevis Frond, The Valedictory Songs 2LP
Bevis Frond, The What Did For The Dinosaurs 2LP
The Big Moon Record Store Day Exclusive / Live To Vinyl 12″
Biffy Clyro The Modern Lepper / Modern Love 7″ White Vinyl
Bill Evans Some Other Time: The Lost Session From The Black Forest 2LP
Black Honey Corrine 12″
Black Keys, The Let’s Rock 2x Black LP
Black Lips feat.Kesha They’s A Person Of The World 7″
Black Sabbath Evil Woman / Wicked World & Paranoid / The Wizard Double 7” Picture Disc
Blanck Mass Blanck Mass 2xLP
Blaze Foley Live at the Austin Outhouse LP + 7″
BMX Bandits C86 Yellow LP
Bob James Once Upon A Time: The Lost 1965 New York Studio Sessions LP
Bob Marley Redemption Song 12″ Clear colour
Bob Mould Circle Of Friends 2LP x 180G Clear heavyweight vinyl
Bobby Moore / Sweet Music (Call Me Your) Anything Man / I Get Lifted 12″
Bobby Parker Soul Of The Blues LP
Boys Next Door, The Door, Door 1LP – red VINYL
Brandi Carlile Black Hole Sun / Searching With My Good Eye Closed 12″ etched
Brian Eno Rams: Original Soundtrack Album 1LP White Vinyl
Britney Spears Oops! I Did It Again LP Vinyl
Broken Bones Dem Bones LP
Caribou Swim (10th Anniversary Edition) 2LP
Carl Perkins Live In Paris – The Last European Concert (Blue Vinyl) DLP
Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine 1992: The Love Album LP Pic Disc
Cat Stevens But I Might Die Tonight 7″ Single – light blue
Charlatans UK, The The Charlatans UK v.The Chemical Brothers LP 12″ Transparent Yellow Vinyl
Charlatans, The Live It Like You Love It 2LP Transparent Orange
Charles Mingus Mingus Ah Um Redux 2LP
Charli XCX Vroom Vroom 1 x 140gm Coloured Vinyl
Charlie Parker Jazz At Midnight: Live at the Howard Theatre 1 LP color
Charly Coombes All In The End Is Harvest LP
Cheap Trick Out To Get You! Live 1977 x2 LP Vinyl
Chemical Brothers, The Surrender 12″
Cherry Ghost Beneath This Burning Shoreline 12″
Cherry Ghost Live at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – January 25 2015. 12″ Double Vinyl
Chet Baker Mr.B. LP
Chris Smither More From The Levee LP
Christine and the Queens La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3 7″
Christy Moore Prosperous LP
Chuck Mosley First Hellos And Last Goodbyes LP
Church, The Gold Afternoon Fix LP
Cinematic Orchestra with the London Metropolitan Orchestra, The The Crimson Wing – Mystery of The Flamingoes – Coloured Vinyl 2LP Pink Vinyl
Clint Eastwood & General Saint Stop That Train / Stop That Train b/w Talk About Run 7 -Inch glow in the dark disc
Clutch The Obelisk 17LP + Slipmat + Signed Art Print Box Set
Comet Is Coming Imminent 2 track 12″
Corb Lund Cover Your Tracks EP 12″ EP
Corporation Of One So Where Are You / The Real Life 12″
Cradle The History LP
Craig Finn All These Perfect Crosses LPx2
Cure, The Bloodflowers 2LP Pic Disc
Cure, The Seventeen Seconds 1LP Picture Disc
Cybotron Colossus LP
Czarface Czarface & The Return Of Metal Face LP + Comic Book
D-Mob We Call It Acieeed (Remixes) 12″
Dalvanius and the Fascinations / Golden Harvest Voodoo Lady / I Need Your Love 7 inch
Damaged Bug Bug On Yonkers LP
Damien Jurado Birds Tricked Into The Trees / From Devils To Davis 7″
Daniel Johnston The End Is Never Really Over LP Boxset
Dave Davies Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (Remastered 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, Red & Silver 2LP) 12″ 2LP, 180g, one red disc & one silver disc
David Bowie ChangesNowBowie 1LP, single sleeve with full colour inner.
David Bowie ChangesNowBowie 1CD Digipack
David Bowie I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) (STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL) 2LP widespine 2 inner sleeves.
David Bowie I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) (STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL) 2CD Digipack
David Gray Please Forgive Me 12″
David Keenan Alchemy & Prose: Live Recordings 12″
Davy Graham The Holly Kaleidoscope LP
Declan McKenna Beautiful Faces / The Key To Life On Earth 7″ Transparent Purple Vinyl
Def Leppard Rock N Roll Hall of Fame 1LP
Denzel Curry Bulls On Parade / I Against I 7″ (double A side)
Dermot Kennedy Without Feat LP Pic Disc
Destiny’s Child Say My Name 12″ Vinyl
Detroit Cobras, The Feel Good 7″ one side
Devil’s Witches Guns, Drugs and Filthy Pictures 10″
Devon Sproule The Pink Noise 12″
Dinosaur Jr Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm) LP
Dio Annica 12″ picture disc
Divina De Campo Decoded 12″
DJ Cam Quartet The Essential LP
Doctor Who Doctor Who – The Massacre 2LP x 180g ‘Parisian Blaze’ heavyweight Vinyl
Doctors Of Madness Dark Times LP
Don Cherry Cherry Jam 10″
Don Shinn Departures LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / 7″ / 12 PAGE BOOKLET
Don Shinn Temples with Prophets LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / 7″ / 12 PAGE BOOKLET
Doors, The The Soft Parade: Doors Only Mix 1 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.
Down N Outz Magic Box 12″ EP
Dr.John Remedies LP
Drew Mulholland OST: Ness LP
Durutti Column Vini Reilly + Womad Live 2XLP + 7″
Durutti Column, The Idiot Savants LP x 180g heavyweight White Vinyl
Ed Askew ft Trembling Bells London 12″ Black Vinyl
Eddie & the Hot Rods Get Your Rocks Off 2xLP
Edith Sitwell/William Walton Façade 10″
Ellie Goulding Lights 12″
Elton John Elton John 2LP transparent purple vinyl
Elvis Presley The Rock & Roll Collection (Blue, Red, Yellow, Green & Orange Vinyl) LP
Elvis Presley Elvis Prohibited! (Glow In The Dark Blue & Red Vinyl) DLP
Emerald Web Valley of the Birds LP
Emerson Lake and Palmer Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey 1992 1LP – “flame” coloured vinyl
Eminem My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die 7″ Vinyl
Erasure 12″ EP – blue vinyl
Esplendor Geometrico Necrosis En La Poya 7″
Étienne Daho Surf 1 x 12″ colour vinyl album.
Ex, The All Corpses Smell The Same 7″
Exit North Book Of Romance And Dust 2LP
Ezra Collective Clash of the Galaxies 12″
Fall, The [Austurbæjarbíó] – Reykjavík Live 1983 2LP
Fall, The Cerebral Caustic – 25th Anniversary Edition LP x 180g Bonkers splatter-effect heavyweight vinyl
Fallen Angels Paradise Lost DOUBLE LP / HAND NUMBERED GATEFOLD SLEEVE / BOOKLET / REPRO A3 POSTER
Fatboy Slim Sunset (Bird Of Prey) 12″ – orange Vinyl
Feeder Feeling A Moment 10″ single – splatter vinyl
Fela Ransome Kuti & his Highlife Rakers Fela’s First – The Complete 1959 Melodisc Session 10″
Feminine Complex,The Livin’ Love CD
Feminine Complex,The Livin’ Love LP
Field Music Measure Double LP colour
Fight A Small Deadly Space LP
Flamin’ Groovies Live at The Whiskey A Go-Go ’79 LP
Flawes Highlights 12″
Fleetwood Mac The Alternate Rumours 1 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.
Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf CD
Fleshtones, The Face Of The Screaming Werewolf LP
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End of Suffering Live to Vinyl 10″
Frank Zappa You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore 2LP
Fraternity Livestock 12″ LP
Fred Neil 38 MacDougal LP
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Piñata (Blue Note & Blaxploitation Versions) Piñata (Blaxploitation Version) LP
Freya Roy Ahlke LP
Frumpies, The Frumpie One Piece w/Frumpies Forever LP + 7″
Future Sound Of London Cascade 2020 LP
Fuzztones Lysergic Emanations LP Picture Disc
Galaxie 500 Copenhagen 2LP
Gary Clark Jr. Pearl Cadillac (Feat Andra Day) 1 x 140g 12″ clear & White vinyl single.
Gary Numan with The Skaparis Orchestra When the Sky Came Down (Live at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester) 3LP on ‘moon phase’ vinyl in trifold packaging
Gaston My Queen LP
Gemma Ray Lights Out Zoltar! (redux) 12″
Gene Rising For Sunset – 20th Anniversary Edition 2LP x 180G Orange and Yellow heavyweight Vinyl
Gene Russell New Direction LP
Geraint Watkins Geraint Watkins & the Dominators 2xLP
Gerry Beckley Discovering America 10″ + CD
Giant Sand Ramp 2LP
Ginger Wildheart Excess GASS LP
Giorgio Moroder Ft Kylie Minogue Right Here Right Now 12″
Girl Band Vicar Street Live 2LP Black
Glass Animals Tokyo Drifting 12″
Golden Earring Radar Love (7″ + Golden Earring Adapter) 7″ + GOLDEN EARRING ADAPTER
Goldie Lookin Chain Original Pyrite Material LP
Gong Live! At Sheffield 1974 (Green Vinyl) DLP
Gorgan City Realm 12″ EP
Gorillaz D-Sides 3 x 180Gm Black Vinyl
Gorillaz G-sides 1 LP black vinyl
Grateful Dead Buffalo 5/9/77 5 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 10 etched.
Gray Never Gonna Leave New York City 12″
Grid, The Flotation 12″ Clear Vinyl
Groundhogs, The Split 2LP
Gruff Rhys (Don’t) Welcome The Plague As A Blessing/ The Babelsberg Basement Files LP Split Coloured Black & White Vinyl
Guided by Voices Vampire on Titus LP
Guided By Voices Hold On Hope 10″ EP
Halo Let Me Do It / Life 12″
Hank Williams and His Drifting Cowboys with Miss Audrey 1951 March Of Dimes 10″ red vinyl
Hanterhir Schizophrenia(Sonic Youth)/Dancing out in space (David Bowie) 7″ Col Vinyl
Hatchie & The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart Sometimes Always 7″
Hawkwind Quark, Strangeness & Charm 2LP
Hawkwind At The BBC 1972 2LP
Heptones, The Back On Top LP
High Frequency Summertime 7″
High, The Unreleased Martin Hannet Sessions for Somewhere Soon LP
Hiss Golden Messenger Let the Light of the World Open Your Eyes (Alive at Spacebomb) 7″
Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, Jah Wobble A Full Circle 2×10″ (Triple Gatefold Sleeve – LTD.Edition)
Hope In High Water Bonfire and Pine LP
Hotrats, The Turn Ons – 10th Anniversary Edition 2 x 10″ (Hot Pink Vinyl)
Human Race Human Race / Grey Boy 7″
Humble Pie Official Bootleg Collection Vol 2 2LP
Hunny Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes. LP
Ian Prowse The People Not The Crown EP 10″
Iggy Pop Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991) (Red & White Splatter Vinyl) (3lp Box Set) LPB
Iggy Pop & The Stooges Russia Melodia 7 inch
Ike Yard Night After Night 12″
Implosion 2020 2LP
Inhaler We Have To Move On / Ice Cream Sundae 7″
Inhaler It Won’t Always Be Like This 7″
Inhaler My Honest Face 10″
Inn House Crew, The Something Special LP
Ivan Conti Poison Fruit (Special edition) LP + 7″ (Grey “splattered” Vinyl- both coloured)
J Hus Big Conspiracy x2 LP Vinyl
J.J Johnson & Kai Winding J&K: Stonebone 1 LP color
Jack Wilson Quartet featuring Roy Ayers Call Me: Jazz from the Penthouse 2xLP
Jackie Stoudemire, Al Stewart Dancing 12″
Jacqueline Taïeb Lolita Chick’68 LP
Jah Wobble A Very British Coup 12″ Single
Jake Bugg Saviours Of The City 7″ Vinyl
Jamie Lawson Last Night Stars 1LP
Jansen / Barbieri / Karn Playing In A Room With People 2LP
Jazz Butcher, The Fishcotheque LP
Jazz Butcher, The Big Planet Scarey Planet LP
Jazz Butcher, The Condition Blue LP
Jazz Butcher, The Cult Of The Basement LP
Jenny Lee I’m So Tired / Some Things Last A Longtime 12″
Jessie Baylin Pleasure Center EP 12″ EP
Jethro Tull Stormwatch 2 1 LP black vinyl
Joan Bibiloni Selected Works 1982 to
1989		 12″ EP
John Lennon Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes) Black 7″ Single
John Massoni & Sonic Boom The Sundowner Sessions Single vinyl LP
Johnny Cash Classic Cash: Early Mixes 2LP
Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer Gang War 2xLP
Josephine Foster This Coming Gladness LP
Judas Priest British Steel x2 LP Vinyl
Juliette Greco Jolie Mome:La Muse De Saint Germain Des Pres 2XLP
June of 44 Engine Takes to the Water LP
June of 44 Tropics and Meridians LP
Jungle Brothers Because I Got it Like That / I’ll House You 7″
k.d.lang Drag 2 x 140g 12″ Clear & Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched.
Keane Night Train 1LP – Orange vinyl
Keith Cross & Peter Ross Bored Civilians LP
Keith Richards Hate It When You Leave b/w Key To The Highway 7″ red vinyl with gatefold packaging.
Keith Rowe & Mark Wastell Live At I-And-E LP
Kelley Stoltz Crokodials LP + 7″
Kelly Finnigan The Tales People Tell (Instrumentals) LP
Ken Ishii feat.Pac-Man Join The Pac 7″
Kenny Lynch Half The Day’s Gone And We Haven’t Earne’d A Penny (Ashley Beedle Remix) 12″
Kevin Morby Oh Mon Dieu: Live à Paris 2xLP
Killing Joke Laugh At Your Peril – Live In Berlin 12″ 2xLP
Killing Joke Turn To Red 12″ Single
King James Version, The He’s Forever (Amen) 7″
Kinks, The The Kink Kronikles 2LP – red vinyl
Kip Moore Slowheart / Underground 1×12″ & 1×10″
Kirsty MacColl Other People’s Hearts – B-Sides 1988-1989 LP x 180g Clear heavyweight Vinyl
Klaxons Surfing the Void 2LP – Orange Vinyl
Knight Area D-Day LPX2
Kraftwerk Kraftwerk I LP
Kraftwerk Kraftwerk II LP
Kuumba-Toudie Heath Kawaida 12″ LP
Laneous Elsewhere / Flawless 7 inch
Larkins Hit and Run 10″
Leaf Library, The About Minerals LP
Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & Daniel Boyle.Feat Max Romeo Horror Zone 12″ Crystal Clear
Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters Super Ape Variant LP
Lee Alfred Rockin – Poppin Full Tilting 7″
Lee Fields Let’s Get A Groove ON LP
Lee Perry & Black Ark Players Guidance 12″ Picture disc
Linton Kwesi Johnson Bass Culture / LKJ In Dub 2LP – Green/Red vinyl
Live Band, The A Chance For Hope 7″
Local Natives / Overcoats When Am I Gonna Lose You (Overcoats Version) / When Am I Gonna Lose You 7″
Loleatta Holloway Cry To Me LP
London Suede, The The London Suede LP x 180g Clear heavyweight Vinyl
Loop Sevens 3X7″ BOXSET
Loose Joints Is It All Over My Face (40th Anniversary) 2 x 12″
Los Amigos Invisibles Arepa 3000 2LP black vinyl
Lothar & The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969 CD
Lothar and The Hand People Machines: Amherst 1969 LP
Lottery Winners, The Love Will Keep Us Together colour 7″
Lou Reed Songs for Drella 2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched.
Love Fame Tragedy Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void 10″
Lovely Eggs, The I Am Moron (RSD Special Edition) LP
Luiz Eca Y Familia Sagrada La Nueva Onda Del Brasil LP
Mac Demarco Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos LP
Madness Work, Rest & Play EP – 40th anniversary edition 2 x 7″ – gatefold sleeve
Magic In Threes Stay In Your Lane b/w Measly Peace Vinyl 7″
Magic Numbers, The The Magic Numbers 12″
Magnetic System Godzilla/Escape 7″
Magnum Fully Loaded LP
Malena Zavala La Yarará LP White Vinyl
Manic Street Preachers Done & Dusted 12″ Vinyl
Mansun The Dead Flowers Reject LP
Mar-Keys, The Last Night EP 10″
Marc Bolan & T.Rex Shadowhead
Marcus Upbeat, Laurel Aitken Blue Beat Is Back In Town /Boogie Rock 7″
Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch Electric Murder LP
Marika Hackman Any Human Friend 10″
Mark Knopfler Metroland 1LP clear vinyl
Marker Starling/Ha Ha Collective Silk Rock 7″
Marvin Pontiac Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes LP
Meat Puppets, The The Meat Puppets 10″ LP
Meatloaf Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell 2LP Pic Disc
Mellow Candle Swaddling Songs LP
Melt Yourself Down Born In The Manor 7″
Membranes Kiss Ass Godhead Pink LP
Menswear Nuisance – 25th Anniversary Edition LP x 180g Orange heavyweight Vinyl
Menzingers, The Chamberlain Waits LP
Metal Mirror English Booze 7″
Meteors, The Teenage Heart 1LP
Metronomy Metronomy Forever Remixes 12″
Metronomy & Clara Luciani La Baie / La Grenade 7″ White
Mew And The Glass Handed Kites – 15Th Anniversary Expanded Edition (2Lp) 2LP
Michael Chapman Americana LP
Michel Colombier Capot Pointu LP
Michel Legrand JAZZ ON FILM…Michel Legrand – The New Wave era best of 12″
Mickey & The Soul Generation Iron Leg 7″
Mickey & The Soul Generation How Good Is Good 7″
Mickey & Them U.F.O./ Hey, Brother Man 7″
Midland Live at the Palomino LP
Mikal Cronin Switched-On Seeker LP
Mike Watt & The Secondmen In Quintessence 7″
Miles Davis Double Image: Directions in Music by Miles Davis (Rare Miles From the Complete Bitches Brew Sessions) LP Vinyl
Milton Nascimento Ultimo Trem Double LP (Red Coloured Vinyl)
Minnie Riperton Les Fleur / Oh By The Way 7″
MJ Cole Madrugada Remixes LP
Moonchild The Truth (DJ Jazzy Jeff & James Poyser Remix)” / “Run Away (Eric Lau & Kaidi Tatham Remix) 7″
Morrissey Honey, You Know Where To Find Me 10″ single – transparent photo-vinyl
Motörhead Ace Of Spades Shaped 7″ pic disc
Mouth Congress Ahhh the Pollution 7″
Mungo’s Hi Fi, Ft.Marina P, Dennis Alcapone & Tippa Irie The Beat Goes SKA! 7″
Murder Capital, The Love, Love, Love / On Twisted Ground – Live from London: The Dome, Tufnell Park 12″ LP (45 rpm)
Mush Great Artisanal Formats 7″ colour
My Chemical Romance Life on the Murder Scene 1 x 140g 12″ White & Red vinyl album.
My Life Story The Rose The Sun (Chøppersaurus Remix)/Overwinter (Chøppersaurus Remix) 12″
Nahko and Medicine For the People Take Your Power Back (Live) 10″
Najma Akhtar Five Rivers 12″ LP
Nas God’s Son 2LP
Natalie Prass Natalie Prass LP
Nazareth Love Hurts / This Flight Tonight 10″ single – orange vinyl
Neal Casal Fade Away Diamond Time 2LP
Neil Swainson Quintet 49th Parallel LP
Neil Young Homegrown 1 x 140gm Black Vinyl
Nev Cottee Stations LP
New Clarence Reid, The Cadillac Annie b/w Tired Blood 7″
New Order The John Peel Session 1982 12″ SINGLE
Nick Mason See Emily Play / Vegetable Man 12″ Vinyl
Nite People P.M. LP
Norman Watt-Roy Faith & Grace 12″ LP
North Sea Radio Orchestra I A Moon LP
Notorious B.I.G. It Was All A Dream 9 Lp Set
Obsessed, The Incarnate (Ultimate Edition) CD
Obsessed, The Incarnate (Ultimate Edition) DLP
Ocean Colour Scene One From The Modern 2LP Green Vinyl
Ol’ Dirty Bastard Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Edition) 9 x 42g 7″ White, Blue & Yellow (alternating) vinyl singles box.RSD 2020.
Operation Ivy Energy LP
OST:
The Godfather		 The Godfather 7″
OST: Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers in Goldmember 1 x 140g 12″ Gold vinyl album.
OST: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery 2LP
OST: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST 1 x 140g 12″ Tan vinyl album.
OST: Black Mirror Black Mirror Smithereens (Music By Ryuichi Sakamoto) 1LP
OST: Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein (Hammer Horror) 2LP
OST: Ennio Morricone Peur Sur La Ville Deluxe Gatefold 2 LP edition
OST: Ennio Morricone The Good, the Bad and the Ugly LP
OST: Ennio Morricone For A Few Dollars More 10″
OST: Ennio Morricone Fistful Of Dollars 10″
OST: Ennio Morricone Once Upon A Time In The West LP
OST: Francis Lai Made In France LP
OST: Gato Barbieri Last Tango in Paris LP
OST: Goblin Goblin 2xLP
OST: Henri Crolla & Andre Hodeir Jazz On Film… 12″
OST: Hitchhikers Guide To the Galaxy The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Original Albums 3LP x 180g heavyweight Translucent Vogon Green, Magrathean Blue and Pangalactic Purple vinyl
OST: Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) & Serj Tankian (System Of A Down) Fuktronic 1LP
OST: Johnny Pate Shaft In Africa 2×7″
OST: Jon Brion Synecdoche New York LP
OST: Mark Snow The Truth And The Light (Music From The X-Files) 1 x 140g 12″ Green vinyl album.
OST: Mikis Theodorakis Serpico Limited Edition with Gatefold Sleeve
OST: Monty Python Holy Grail 1LP Pic Disc
OST: Morricone Youth / Devon Goldberg The Last Porno Show Original Soundtrack LP
OST: Nicholas Pike C.H.U.D.II: Bud the C.H.U.D.OST LP
OST: Terrahawks Terrahawks – Theme Music and Audio Story LP coloured vinyl
OST: The Last Movie Dennis Hopper’s ‘The Last Movie’ LP
OST: The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials 2LP
OST: The Turning The Turning: Kate’s Diary 1LP
OST: The Virgin Suicides The Virgin Suicides 1 x 140g 12″ Pink & Red vinyl album.
Pale Fountains, The Longshot For Your Love LP
Pale Saints Mrs Dolphin LP Black and Green Marbled Vinyl
Parabellum Post Mortem Live (Red & Black Splatter Vinyl) DLP
Paradise Lost Live At Rockpalast 2LP
Paranoid London Paranoid London LP
Pastels, The Advice to the Graduate/Ship to Shore 7″
Paul Hardcastle 19: The Mixes 12″ Mini LP
Paul McCartney McCartney 1 1LP Half-Speed
Paw Patrol Officlal Theme Song 7″
Pennywise The Fuse LP
Pete Rock Petestrumentals 3 2LP
Peter Bruntnell Normal For Bridgwater 12″
Peter Tosh Buk-In-Hamm Palace 12″
Phillip Glass The Essential 4LP Box Set
Phoebe Killdeer Fade Out Lines 12″ Picture Disc
Piero Piccioni , Armando Trovajoli, Carlo Rustichelli, Nini Rota JAZZ ON FILM…Marcello Mastroianni – music from his classic Itallian films 12″
Pigbag Dr Heckle & Mr Jive 2LP
Pineapple Thief, The Uncovering The Tracks 12″
Pink Floyd Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007) Black vinyl 7″ one side etched
Pinkfong Baby Shark 7″
Pluto Journey’s End LP
Pogues, The At The BBC 1984 1LP – Single sleeve with poly lined inner bag.
Predatur Seen You Here 7″
Pretenders Live! At The Paradise Theater, Boston 1980 1 x 140g 12″ Red vinyl album.
Primal Scream Loaded 12″ Single
Prince Fatty The Model ft Shniece Mcmenamin & Horseman 7″
Qasim Naqvi Beta MLP
RAH Band, The Producers Choice 2LP
Raised Fist Sound Of The Republic LP
Ramones It’s Alive II 2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched.
Rare Pleasure Let Me Down Easy 7″
Ravi Shankar Chants Of India 2LP – gatefold vinyl
Raw Material Raw Material DOUBLE LP / HAND NUMBERED GATEFOLD SLEEVE / BOOKLET / REPRO A3 POSTER
Replacements, The The Complete Inconcerated Live 3 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.
Residents, The Icky Flix 2LP
Richard Spaven Spaven’s 5ive Vinyl LP
Robbie Basho Selection From The Songs Of Avatars LP
Robert Parker I Caught You In A Lie 7″
Robyn Robyn 2LP Coloured vinyl
Roger Waters The Wall – Live in Berlin 2LP
Róisín Murphy Incapable (Inc.Dimitri From Paris & Aeroplane Remix) 12″ Picture Disc
Rolling Stones, The Metamorphosis 1LP
Ron Carter Stockholm LP
Ronnie Wood & Keith Richards The First Barbarians – Live From Kilburn 3 x 12″ LP
Rory Gallagher Cleveland Calling 1LP
Roxy Music Roxy Music – The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix 2LP
Roy Redmond Ain’t that terrible / A Change Is Gonna Come 7″
Sam Burton Nothing Touches Me 7″
Sam Smith I Feel Love 1×12″ single pic disc
Samantha Jones A Girl Named Sam LP
Sammy Massamba 1990 – Beni Soit Ton Nom LP
Sandie Shaw Reviewing the Situation 2LP
Sarathy Korwar Otherland 12″
Sasha Scene Delete : The Remixes 2LP White Vinyl
Sea Girls Call Me Out 12″
Serge Gainsbourg Ces Petits Riens LP
Shakespears Sister You’re History (Remixes) [RSD 2020] 12″
Shakespears Sister #3 2LP
Shirley Collins & Davy Graham Folk Roots, New Routes LP
Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul LP
Situation feat.Andre Espeut Beyond Compare (Laroye Remixes) 7″
Skatt Bros. Walk The Night 12″
Skid Row Slave to the Grind 2 x 180g 12″ Red vinyl album.ROG.
Skye Keeping Secrets LP
Skyzoo & Pete Rock Retropolitan Instrumentals LP
Slint Breadcrumb Trail b/w Good Morning, Captain 12″ single
Slowdive Slowdive 12″ EP
Snapped Ankles 21 Metres to Hebden Bridge LP Leaf Green Transparent Vinyl
So Solid Crew 21 Seconds EP Ultra-Clear Vinyl 12″
Soft Boys, The I Wanna Destroy You / Near The Soft Boys (40th Anniversary Edition) 2×7″ Gatefold
Soft Cell Mutant Moments E.P. 10″ Clear Vinyl
SOHN SOHN Live with the Metropole Orkest 2LP Black
Spacehog Resident Alien 2xLP
Spacemen 3 Threebie 3 Single vinyl LP
Specials, The Dubs 10 Single
Spectrum Forever Alien Double LP
Stalawa ft Junior Demus Trod On 7″
Status Quo Ma Kelly’s Greasy Spoon LP – “fried egg” vinyl
Steve Earle Times Like These / It’s About Blood 7″
Steve Maxwell Von Braund The Return To Monster Planet Vinyl LP
Storm Gordon Diamond In The Heart 12″ EP
Studio One From The Vaults, Vol 2 CD
Studio One From The Vaults, Vol 2 LP
Suede See You In The Next Life LP x 180g Red heavyweight Vinyl
Sugarhill Gang Sugarhill Gang 1LP
Sumy Funkin’ In Your Mind 12″
Sun Ra Egypt ’71 5xLP box set
Supergrass Caught By The Fuzz 10″ Single – recycled/coloured/speckled vinyl
Surfer Blood Astro Coast 10 Year Anniversary Reissue 2xLP
Sweet Inspirations, The The Sweet Inspirations 12″ LP
T La Rock & Jazzy Jay It’s Yours 7″
Taana Gardner Taana Gardner & Kenton Nix’s West End Works 2 x LP
Tailenders #tailendersoftheworlduniteandtakeover 7inch colour mango
Tal Ross Giant Shirley 2XLP
Tangerine Dream Phaedra – Tangerine Vinyl 2LP
Tegan And Sara Tonight We’re In The Dark Seeing Colors 1 x 140g 12″ Violet & Black Splatter vinyl album.
Telescopes,The Altered Perception Double LP
Television Personalities Some Kind of Happiness: Singles 1995-1999 2LP
Tennis System Fear of Knowing LP
Terry Edwards Stop Trying To Sell Me Back My Past 2LP
Terry Hall Home 12″
Teskey Brothers, The Live At The Forum LP
That Will Be Lunch Play That Funky Music White Boy 7″ Col Vinyl
The The I WANT 2 B U 7″
Thelonious Monk Palais Des Beaux-Arts 1963 LP
Thin Lizzy Chinatown 2LP
Thomas Leer Emotional Hardware Digipack CD
Throwing Muses Purgatory/Paradise 2LP
Tim Key Tim Key’s Late Night Poetry Programme 2LP x coloured heavyweight vinyl
Timeless Legend Synchronized LP
Tito Puente Dance Mania! (Volumes 1 & 2) 2XLP
TLC Waterfalls 12″ Vinyl
Tom Grennan This Is The Place 7″ Vinyl
Tom Tom Club Genius Of Live LP
Tommy McGee Now That I Have You 12″
Tony Joe White The Beginning LP
Toto Live In Tokyo Red 12″ Vinyl
Touchdown Ease Your Mind / Aquadance 12″
Tyler The Creator Cherry Bomb x2 LP Vinyl
Tyrannosaurus Rex Unicorn 1LP Coloured vinyl
U2 11 O’Clock Tick Tock 4 track 12″ EP
UFO Live In Youngstown ’78 12″ Double Vinyl
Ultravox Sleepwalk 2020 Stereo Mix 12″ Clear Vinyl
Underground Solution Luv Dancin (30th Anniversary) 12″
Unrighteous Brothers, The Unchained Melody / You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling 7″
Valentines, The 1967-1970 LP x 180g ‘Peculiar’ Black & White heavyweight Vinyl
Various Artists The Blues Scene 2LP
Various Artists Doo Wop LP
Various Artists Hillbillies in Hell: Volume X LP
Various Artists Troubled Troubadours LP
Various Artists You Flexi Thing Vol 6 7″
Various Artists Pin-Up Girls LP Coloured vinyl
Various Artists Detroit Punk Archive presents “The End of the Night (1976-1983)” 2xLP
Various Artists You Gotta Have Soul: Raw Sonoran R&B and Funk (1957-1971) LP
Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One 007 – Licenced to Ska 7″ box set
Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One Rockers LP
Various Artists Wick Records Battle Of The Bands Vol.1 LP
Various Artists Dance Craze LP
Various Artists The Ladies of Too Slow to Disco Vol.2 2LP
Various Artists Brazil 45s Boxset/curated by DJ Format 5 x 7″ Clamshell Boxset
Various Artists Jet Star Meets Hospital LP
Various Artists Flow LP Coloured
Various Artists Champion Classics 6 x 12″ Box set
Various Artists Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 2 x 7″
Various Artists Pyramid Pieces Vinyl LP
Various Artists Psyché France, Vol.6 (1960 – 70) 1 x 140g 12″ Black vinyl album.
Various Artists Music For Dreams : Summer Sessions 2020 LP
Various Artists Nativity in Black 2xLP
Various Artists Behind The Dykes – Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1964 – 1972 (2Lp) 2LP
Various Artists Cleveland Confidential LP
Various Artists Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams 2LP Vinyl
Various Artists The Beat Scene 2LP
Various Artists The Rock And Roll Scene 2LP
Various Artists The Girls Scene 2LP
Various Artists The Ska (From Jamaica) 1LP
Various Artists Detroit A-Go-Go 10″
Various Artists Hi Tide Groove 12″
Various Artists Soul Jazz Records Presents…Brazilian Funk Power – Brazilian Funk & Samba Soul 7″ box set
Various Artists – A Mikey Dread Production His Imperial Majesty 10″
Vaselines/Pooh Sticks Split 7″
Wake, The Here Comes Everybody LP + 7″
Warmduscher European Cowboy 12″
Warsaw Pakt Needle Time LP+7″
We Are Scientists With Love and Squalor – Live in Woodstock 1969 LP.Pink, Green & Blue Psychedelic Triple Colour
Wedding Present, The Shaun Keaveny Session No Panama don’t ask me colour 7″
Whiskey Myers Firewater 2×12″
Whiskey Myers Early Morning Shakes 2×12″
Who, The A Quick Live One LP
Who, The Odds and Sods 2LP – Red /and Yellow
Willie Tee Teasing You Again / Your Love, My Love Together 7″
Winston Reedy & The Inn House Crew Black Pearl LP
Wire 10:20 LP
Wishbone Ash Live Dates II (Yellow & Clear Blue Vinyl) DLP
Wizz Jones Wizz Jones LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / INSERT
Wolfgang Press, The Unremembered, Remembered LP Red Vinyl
Wonk Unit Summer Time/Bloodlust 7″ Single
Xterminator Earth Feel It 7 x 7″ boxset
Yardbirds, The Roger The Engineer – Expanded Edition 2LP x 180g White heavyweight Vinyl
Youth & Nik Turner Interstellar Energy 12″ LP
Youth & The Slaves Of Venus Wooden Floor 7″ Single
Zoo, The Presents Chocolate Moose 12″ LP
