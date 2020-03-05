Here’s the full list of Record Store Day 2020 releleases

The full list of releases for Record Store Day 2020 has been revealed, with the likes of My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem and Biffy Clyro set to drop exclusive vinyl this April. Check it out below.
Returning on Saturday April 18, RSD 2020 will see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops for one day only. For the 13th Record Store Day will see 230 independent shops from every corner of the UK and thousands around the world taking part in the celebrations with live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.
Following yesterday’s announcement that U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers will be releasing exclusive vinyl for Record Store Day in aid of War Child, the full list has now been unveiled.
“It’s another huge year with a great and eclectic mix of releases for all record shops to get stuck into,” said Ashli Green from David’s Music in Letchworth and on the Record Store Day board of organisers. “I’m particularly looking forward to Snapped Ankle’s ’21 Metres to Hebden Bridge’ and the Christine and the Queens’ 7” release, ‘La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3’.
“Biffy Clyro’s 7” featuring their versions of Frightened Rabbits‘ ‘Modern Leper’ and David Bowie‘s ‘Modern Love’ is definitely going on my wish list too; two fantastic songs that will not only tide us over as we patiently wait for the new Biffy album but which also supports the ‘Tiny Changes’ mental health charity set up in memory of the great Scott Hutchinson. An exciting year for new and interesting music which will no doubt offer something special for everyone.”
See the full list of Record Store Day 2020 releases below, and see here for participating stores and more information.
|Artist
|Title
|Format
|3 Pieces, The
|Iwishcan William
|12″
|Aashid Himons
|The Gods And I
|12″
|Ace Of Base
|The Sign
|7″ picture disc
|Acid Mothers Temple
|Nam Myo Ho Ren Ge Kyo (Title t.b.c.)
|Double LP
|Al Green
|Green Is Blues
|12″
|Alain Gorageur
|OST: La Planete Sauvage
|LP
|Alarm, The
|Electric Folklore Live ’88
|LP
|Alessandro Alessandroni
|Ritmo dell’industria n.2
|LP
|Alfredo Linares Y Su Sonora
|Yo Traigo Boogaloo
|LP
|Alice Cooper
|Live From The Apollo Theatre Glasgow, Feb 19, 1982
|2 x 140g Black vinyl album
|Alison Limerick
|Where Love Lives
|12″
|Alpha & Omega meets The Disciples
|Sacred Art Of Dub volume 1
|LP
|Alphaville
|Sounds Like a Melody
|1 x 180g 12″ yellow vinyl album
|Amorphous Androgynous, The
|A Monster Psychedelic Bubble
|LP
|Andy and The Odd Socks
|Happy Birthday / Remember You’re An Odd Sock
|7″ Pic Disc
|Annihilator
|Triple Threat Unplugged
|12″ Picture disc
|Anoushka Shankar
|Love Letters
|1LP
|Archers of Loaf
|Raleigh Days b/w “Street Fighting Man”
|7″
|Art Brut
|Modern Art
|7″
|Asha Puthli
|Asha Puthli
|LP
|Asking Alexandria
|Stand Up And Scream
|LP
|B-Fax
|B-Fax
|LP
|Badflower
|The Jester (Acoustic) & Our Tears For Fears cover
|12″ pic disc
|Bamboos, The
|Twenty Years 2000-2020
|x2 gatefold 7″
|Band Of Pain
|A Clockwork Orange
|LP
|Bardo Pond
|On The Ellipse
|2LP
|Barry Dransfield
|Barry Dransfield
|LP
|Bastille
|All This Bad Blood
|2LP
|Batmobile
|Big Bat A Go-Go
|7″
|BBC Radiophonic Workshop, The
|Four Albums 1968 – 1978
|6CD
|Beck, St.Vincent
|No Distraction / Uneventful Days
|LIMITED 7″
|Ben Watt with Robert Wyatt
|Summer Into Winter
|12″
|Bert Jansch
|Live In Italy
|2LP
|Bevis Frond, The
|Valedictory Songs
|2LP
|Bevis Frond, The
|What Did For The Dinosaurs
|2LP
|The Big Moon
|Record Store Day Exclusive / Live To Vinyl
|12″
|Biffy Clyro
|The Modern Lepper / Modern Love
|7″ White Vinyl
|Bill Evans
|Some Other Time: The Lost Session From The Black Forest
|2LP
|Black Honey
|Corrine
|12″
|Black Keys, The
|Let’s Rock
|2x Black LP
|Black Lips feat.Kesha
|They’s A Person Of The World
|7″
|Black Sabbath
|Evil Woman / Wicked World & Paranoid / The Wizard
|Double 7” Picture Disc
|Blanck Mass
|Blanck Mass
|2xLP
|Blaze Foley
|Live at the Austin Outhouse
|LP + 7″
|BMX Bandits
|C86
|Yellow LP
|Bob James
|Once Upon A Time: The Lost 1965 New York Studio Sessions
|LP
|Bob Marley
|Redemption Song
|12″ Clear colour
|Bob Mould
|Circle Of Friends
|2LP x 180G Clear heavyweight vinyl
|Bobby Moore / Sweet Music
|(Call Me Your) Anything Man / I Get Lifted
|12″
|Bobby Parker
|Soul Of The Blues
|LP
|Boys Next Door, The
|Door, Door
|1LP – red VINYL
|Brandi Carlile
|Black Hole Sun / Searching With My Good Eye Closed
|12″ etched
|Brian Eno
|Rams: Original Soundtrack Album
|1LP White Vinyl
|Britney Spears
|Oops! I Did It Again
|LP Vinyl
|Broken Bones
|Dem Bones
|LP
|Caribou
|Swim (10th Anniversary Edition)
|2LP
|Carl Perkins
|Live In Paris – The Last European Concert (Blue Vinyl)
|DLP
|Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine
|1992: The Love Album
|LP Pic Disc
|Cat Stevens
|But I Might Die Tonight
|7″ Single – light blue
|Charlatans UK, The
|The Charlatans UK v.The Chemical Brothers
|LP 12″ Transparent Yellow Vinyl
|Charlatans, The
|Live It Like You Love It
|2LP Transparent Orange
|Charles Mingus
|Mingus Ah Um Redux
|2LP
|Charli XCX
|Vroom Vroom
|1 x 140gm Coloured Vinyl
|Charlie Parker
|Jazz At Midnight: Live at the Howard Theatre
|1 LP color
|Charly Coombes
|All In The End Is Harvest
|LP
|Cheap Trick
|Out To Get You! Live 1977
|x2 LP Vinyl
|Chemical Brothers, The
|Surrender
|12″
|Cherry Ghost
|Beneath This Burning Shoreline
|12″
|Cherry Ghost
|Live at The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – January 25 2015.
|12″ Double Vinyl
|Chet Baker
|Mr.B.
|LP
|Chris Smither
|More From The Levee
|LP
|Christine and the Queens
|La Vita Nuova: Sequences 2 et 3
|7″
|Christy Moore
|Prosperous
|LP
|Chuck Mosley
|First Hellos And Last Goodbyes
|LP
|Church, The
|Gold Afternoon Fix
|LP
|Cinematic Orchestra with the London Metropolitan Orchestra, The
|The Crimson Wing – Mystery of The Flamingoes – Coloured Vinyl
|2LP Pink Vinyl
|Clint Eastwood & General Saint
|Stop That Train / Stop That Train b/w Talk About Run
|7 -Inch glow in the dark disc
|Clutch
|The Obelisk
|17LP + Slipmat + Signed Art Print Box Set
|Comet Is Coming
|Imminent
|2 track 12″
|Corb Lund
|Cover Your Tracks EP
|12″ EP
|Corporation Of One
|So Where Are You / The Real Life
|12″
|Cradle
|The History
|LP
|Craig Finn
|All These Perfect Crosses
|LPx2
|Cure, The
|Bloodflowers
|2LP Pic Disc
|Cure, The
|Seventeen Seconds
|1LP Picture Disc
|Cybotron
|Colossus
|LP
|Czarface
|Czarface & The Return Of Metal Face
|LP + Comic Book
|D-Mob
|We Call It Acieeed (Remixes)
|12″
|Dalvanius and the Fascinations / Golden Harvest
|Voodoo Lady / I Need Your Love
|7 inch
|Damaged Bug
|Bug On Yonkers
|LP
|Damien Jurado
|Birds Tricked Into The Trees / From Devils To Davis
|7″
|Daniel Johnston
|The End Is Never Really Over
|LP Boxset
|Dave Davies
|Rock Bottom: Live at the Bottom Line (Remastered 20th Anniversary Limited Edition, Red & Silver 2LP)
|12″ 2LP, 180g, one red disc & one silver disc
|David Bowie
|ChangesNowBowie
|1LP, single sleeve with full colour inner.
|David Bowie
|ChangesNowBowie
|1CD Digipack
|David Bowie
|I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) (STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL)
|2LP widespine 2 inner sleeves.
|David Bowie
|I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) (STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL)
|2CD Digipack
|David Gray
|Please Forgive Me
|12″
|David Keenan
|Alchemy & Prose: Live Recordings
|12″
|Davy Graham
|The Holly Kaleidoscope
|LP
|Declan McKenna
|Beautiful Faces / The Key To Life On Earth
|7″ Transparent Purple Vinyl
|Def Leppard
|Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
|1LP
|Denzel Curry
|Bulls On Parade / I Against I
|7″ (double A side)
|Dermot Kennedy
|Without Feat
|LP Pic Disc
|Destiny’s Child
|Say My Name
|12″ Vinyl
|Detroit Cobras, The
|Feel Good
|7″ one side
|Devil’s Witches
|Guns, Drugs and Filthy Pictures
|10″
|Devon Sproule
|The Pink Noise
|12″
|Dinosaur Jr
|Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm)
|LP
|Dio
|Annica
|12″ picture disc
|Divina De Campo
|Decoded
|12″
|DJ Cam Quartet
|The Essential
|LP
|Doctor Who
|Doctor Who – The Massacre
|2LP x 180g ‘Parisian Blaze’ heavyweight Vinyl
|Doctors Of Madness
|Dark Times
|LP
|Don Cherry
|Cherry Jam
|10″
|Don Shinn
|Departures
|LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / 7″ / 12 PAGE BOOKLET
|Don Shinn
|Temples with Prophets
|LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / 7″ / 12 PAGE BOOKLET
|Doors, The
|The Soft Parade: Doors Only Mix
|1 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.
|Down N Outz
|Magic Box
|12″ EP
|Dr.John
|Remedies
|LP
|Drew Mulholland
|OST: Ness
|LP
|Durutti Column
|Vini Reilly + Womad Live
|2XLP + 7″
|Durutti Column, The
|Idiot Savants
|LP x 180g heavyweight White Vinyl
|Ed Askew ft Trembling Bells
|London
|12″ Black Vinyl
|Eddie & the Hot Rods
|Get Your Rocks Off
|2xLP
|Edith Sitwell/William Walton
|Façade
|10″
|Ellie Goulding
|Lights
|12″
|Elton John
|Elton John
|2LP transparent purple vinyl
|Elvis Presley
|The Rock & Roll Collection (Blue, Red, Yellow, Green & Orange Vinyl)
|LP
|Elvis Presley
|Elvis Prohibited! (Glow In The Dark Blue & Red Vinyl)
|DLP
|Emerald Web
|Valley of the Birds
|LP
|Emerson Lake and Palmer
|Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey 1992
|1LP – “flame” coloured vinyl
|Eminem
|My Name Is / Bad Guys Always Die
|7″ Vinyl
|Erasure
|12″ EP – blue vinyl
|Esplendor Geometrico
|Necrosis En La Poya
|7″
|Étienne Daho
|Surf
|1 x 12″ colour vinyl album.
|Ex, The
|All Corpses Smell The Same
|7″
|Exit North
|Book Of Romance And Dust
|2LP
|Ezra Collective
|Clash of the Galaxies
|12″
|Fall, The
|[Austurbæjarbíó] – Reykjavík Live 1983
|2LP
|Fall, The
|Cerebral Caustic – 25th Anniversary Edition
|LP x 180g Bonkers splatter-effect heavyweight vinyl
|Fallen Angels
|Paradise Lost
|DOUBLE LP / HAND NUMBERED GATEFOLD SLEEVE / BOOKLET / REPRO A3 POSTER
|Fatboy Slim
|Sunset (Bird Of Prey)
|12″ – orange Vinyl
|Feeder
|Feeling A Moment
|10″ single – splatter vinyl
|Fela Ransome Kuti & his Highlife Rakers
|Fela’s First – The Complete 1959 Melodisc Session
|10″
|Feminine Complex,The
|Livin’ Love
|CD
|Feminine Complex,The
|Livin’ Love
|LP
|Field Music
|Measure
|Double LP colour
|Fight
|A Small Deadly Space
|LP
|Flamin’ Groovies
|Live at The Whiskey A Go-Go ’79
|LP
|Flawes
|Highlights
|12″
|Fleetwood Mac
|The Alternate Rumours
|1 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.
|Fleshtones, The
|Face Of The Screaming Werewolf
|CD
|Fleshtones, The
|Face Of The Screaming Werewolf
|LP
|Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
|End of Suffering Live to Vinyl
|10″
|Frank Zappa
|You Can’t Do That On Stage Anymore
|2LP
|Fraternity
|Livestock
|12″ LP
|Fred Neil
|38 MacDougal
|LP
|Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Piñata (Blue Note & Blaxploitation Versions)
|Piñata (Blaxploitation Version)
|LP
|Freya Roy
|Ahlke
|LP
|Frumpies, The
|Frumpie One Piece w/Frumpies Forever
|LP + 7″
|Future Sound Of London
|Cascade 2020
|LP
|Fuzztones
|Lysergic Emanations
|LP Picture Disc
|Galaxie 500
|Copenhagen
|2LP
|Gary Clark Jr.
|Pearl Cadillac (Feat Andra Day)
|1 x 140g 12″ clear & White vinyl single.
|Gary Numan with The Skaparis Orchestra
|When the Sky Came Down (Live at The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester)
|3LP on ‘moon phase’ vinyl in trifold packaging
|Gaston
|My Queen
|LP
|Gemma Ray
|Lights Out Zoltar! (redux)
|12″
|Gene
|Rising For Sunset – 20th Anniversary Edition
|2LP x 180G Orange and Yellow heavyweight Vinyl
|Gene Russell
|New Direction
|LP
|Geraint Watkins
|Geraint Watkins & the Dominators
|2xLP
|Gerry Beckley
|Discovering America
|10″ + CD
|Giant Sand
|Ramp
|2LP
|Ginger Wildheart
|Excess GASS
|LP
|Giorgio Moroder Ft Kylie Minogue
|Right Here Right Now
|12″
|Girl Band
|Vicar Street Live
|2LP Black
|Glass Animals
|Tokyo Drifting
|12″
|Golden Earring
|Radar Love (7″ + Golden Earring Adapter)
|7″ + GOLDEN EARRING ADAPTER
|Goldie Lookin Chain
|Original Pyrite Material
|LP
|Gong
|Live! At Sheffield 1974 (Green Vinyl)
|DLP
|Gorgan City
|Realm
|12″ EP
|Gorillaz
|D-Sides
|3 x 180Gm Black Vinyl
|Gorillaz
|G-sides
|1 LP black vinyl
|Grateful Dead
|Buffalo 5/9/77
|5 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 10 etched.
|Gray
|Never Gonna Leave New York City
|12″
|Grid, The
|Flotation
|12″ Clear Vinyl
|Groundhogs, The
|Split
|2LP
|Gruff Rhys
|(Don’t) Welcome The Plague As A Blessing/ The Babelsberg Basement Files
|LP Split Coloured Black & White Vinyl
|Guided by Voices
|Vampire on Titus
|LP
|Guided By Voices
|Hold On Hope
|10″ EP
|Halo
|Let Me Do It / Life
|12″
|Hank Williams and His Drifting Cowboys with Miss Audrey
|1951 March Of Dimes
|10″ red vinyl
|Hanterhir
|Schizophrenia(Sonic Youth)/Dancing out in space (David Bowie)
|7″ Col Vinyl
|Hatchie & The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart
|Sometimes Always
|7″
|Hawkwind
|Quark, Strangeness & Charm
|2LP
|Hawkwind
|At The BBC 1972
|2LP
|Heptones, The
|Back On Top
|LP
|High Frequency
|Summertime
|7″
|High, The
|Unreleased Martin Hannet Sessions for Somewhere Soon
|LP
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Let the Light of the World Open Your Eyes (Alive at Spacebomb)
|7″
|Holger Czukay, Jaki Liebezeit, Jah Wobble
|A Full Circle
|2×10″ (Triple Gatefold Sleeve – LTD.Edition)
|Hope In High Water
|Bonfire and Pine
|LP
|Hotrats, The
|Turn Ons – 10th Anniversary Edition
|2 x 10″ (Hot Pink Vinyl)
|Human Race
|Human Race / Grey Boy
|7″
|Humble Pie
|Official Bootleg Collection Vol 2
|2LP
|Hunny
|Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.Yes.
|LP
|Ian Prowse
|The People Not The Crown EP
|10″
|Iggy Pop
|Kiss My Blood (Live In Paris 1991) (Red & White Splatter Vinyl) (3lp Box Set)
|LPB
|Iggy Pop & The Stooges
|Russia Melodia
|7 inch
|Ike Yard
|Night After Night
|12″
|Implosion
|2020
|2LP
|Inhaler
|We Have To Move On / Ice Cream Sundae
|7″
|Inhaler
|It Won’t Always Be Like This
|7″
|Inhaler
|My Honest Face
|10″
|Inn House Crew, The
|Something Special
|LP
|Ivan Conti
|Poison Fruit (Special edition)
|LP + 7″ (Grey “splattered” Vinyl- both coloured)
|J Hus
|Big Conspiracy
|x2 LP Vinyl
|J.J Johnson & Kai Winding
|J&K: Stonebone
|1 LP color
|Jack Wilson Quartet featuring Roy Ayers
|Call Me: Jazz from the Penthouse
|2xLP
|Jackie Stoudemire, Al Stewart
|Dancing
|12″
|Jacqueline Taïeb
|Lolita Chick’68
|LP
|Jah Wobble
|A Very British Coup
|12″ Single
|Jake Bugg
|Saviours Of The City
|7″ Vinyl
|Jamie Lawson
|Last Night Stars
|1LP
|Jansen / Barbieri / Karn
|Playing In A Room With People
|2LP
|Jazz Butcher, The
|Fishcotheque
|LP
|Jazz Butcher, The
|Big Planet Scarey Planet
|LP
|Jazz Butcher, The
|Condition Blue
|LP
|Jazz Butcher, The
|Cult Of The Basement
|LP
|Jenny Lee
|I’m So Tired / Some Things Last A Longtime
|12″
|Jessie Baylin
|Pleasure Center EP
|12″ EP
|Jethro Tull
|Stormwatch 2
|1 LP black vinyl
|Joan Bibiloni
|Selected Works 1982 to
1989
|12″ EP
|John Lennon
|Instant Karma! (2020 Ultimate Mixes)
|Black 7″ Single
|John Massoni & Sonic Boom
|The Sundowner Sessions
|Single vinyl LP
|Johnny Cash
|Classic Cash: Early Mixes
|2LP
|Johnny Thunders & Wayne Kramer
|Gang War
|2xLP
|Josephine Foster
|This Coming Gladness
|LP
|Judas Priest
|British Steel
|x2 LP Vinyl
|Juliette Greco
|Jolie Mome:La Muse De Saint Germain Des Pres
|2XLP
|June of 44
|Engine Takes to the Water
|LP
|June of 44
|Tropics and Meridians
|LP
|Jungle Brothers
|Because I Got it Like That / I’ll House You
|7″
|k.d.lang
|Drag
|2 x 140g 12″ Clear & Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched.
|Keane
|Night Train
|1LP – Orange vinyl
|Keith Cross & Peter Ross
|Bored Civilians
|LP
|Keith Richards
|Hate It When You Leave b/w Key To The Highway
|7″ red vinyl with gatefold packaging.
|Keith Rowe & Mark Wastell
|Live At I-And-E
|LP
|Kelley Stoltz
|Crokodials
|LP + 7″
|Kelly Finnigan
|The Tales People Tell (Instrumentals)
|LP
|Ken Ishii feat.Pac-Man
|Join The Pac
|7″
|Kenny Lynch
|Half The Day’s Gone And We Haven’t Earne’d A Penny (Ashley Beedle Remix)
|12″
|Kevin Morby
|Oh Mon Dieu: Live à Paris
|2xLP
|Killing Joke
|Laugh At Your Peril – Live In Berlin
|12″ 2xLP
|Killing Joke
|Turn To Red
|12″ Single
|King James Version, The
|He’s Forever (Amen)
|7″
|Kinks, The
|The Kink Kronikles
|2LP – red vinyl
|Kip Moore
|Slowheart / Underground
|1×12″ & 1×10″
|Kirsty MacColl
|Other People’s Hearts – B-Sides 1988-1989
|LP x 180g Clear heavyweight Vinyl
|Klaxons
|Surfing the Void
|2LP – Orange Vinyl
|Knight Area
|D-Day
|LPX2
|Kraftwerk
|Kraftwerk I
|LP
|Kraftwerk
|Kraftwerk II
|LP
|Kuumba-Toudie Heath
|Kawaida
|12″ LP
|Laneous
|Elsewhere / Flawless
|7 inch
|Larkins
|Hit and Run
|10″
|Leaf Library, The
|About Minerals
|LP
|Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & Daniel Boyle.Feat Max Romeo
|Horror Zone
|12″ Crystal Clear
|Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry & The Upsetters
|Super Ape Variant
|LP
|Lee Alfred
|Rockin – Poppin Full Tilting
|7″
|Lee Fields
|Let’s Get A Groove ON
|LP
|Lee Perry & Black Ark Players
|Guidance
|12″ Picture disc
|Linton Kwesi Johnson
|Bass Culture / LKJ In Dub
|2LP – Green/Red vinyl
|Live Band, The
|A Chance For Hope
|7″
|Local Natives / Overcoats
|When Am I Gonna Lose You (Overcoats Version) / When Am I Gonna Lose You
|7″
|Loleatta Holloway
|Cry To Me
|LP
|London Suede, The
|The London Suede
|LP x 180g Clear heavyweight Vinyl
|Loop
|Sevens
|3X7″ BOXSET
|Loose Joints
|Is It All Over My Face (40th Anniversary)
|2 x 12″
|Los Amigos Invisibles
|Arepa 3000
|2LP black vinyl
|Lothar & The Hand People
|Machines: Amherst 1969
|CD
|Lothar and The Hand People
|Machines: Amherst 1969
|LP
|Lottery Winners, The
|Love Will Keep Us Together
|colour 7″
|Lou Reed
|Songs for Drella
|2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched.
|Love Fame Tragedy
|Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void
|10″
|Lovely Eggs, The
|I Am Moron (RSD Special Edition)
|LP
|Luiz Eca Y Familia Sagrada
|La Nueva Onda Del Brasil
|LP
|Mac Demarco
|Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos
|LP
|Madness
|Work, Rest & Play EP – 40th anniversary edition
|2 x 7″ – gatefold sleeve
|Magic In Threes
|Stay In Your Lane b/w Measly Peace
|Vinyl 7″
|Magic Numbers, The
|The Magic Numbers
|12″
|Magnetic System
|Godzilla/Escape
|7″
|Magnum
|Fully Loaded
|LP
|Malena Zavala
|La Yarará
|LP White Vinyl
|Manic Street Preachers
|Done & Dusted
|12″ Vinyl
|Mansun
|The Dead Flowers Reject
|LP
|Mar-Keys, The
|Last Night EP
|10″
|Marc Bolan & T.Rex
|Shadowhead
|Marcus Upbeat, Laurel Aitken
|Blue Beat Is Back In Town /Boogie Rock
|7″
|Marcy Luarks & Classic Touch
|Electric Murder
|LP
|Marika Hackman
|Any Human Friend
|10″
|Mark Knopfler
|Metroland
|1LP clear vinyl
|Marker Starling/Ha Ha Collective
|Silk Rock
|7″
|Marvin Pontiac
|Marvin Pontiac: The Asylum Tapes
|LP
|Meat Puppets, The
|The Meat Puppets
|10″ LP
|Meatloaf
|Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell
|2LP Pic Disc
|Mellow Candle
|Swaddling Songs
|LP
|Melt Yourself Down
|Born In The Manor
|7″
|Membranes
|Kiss Ass Godhead
|Pink LP
|Menswear
|Nuisance – 25th Anniversary Edition
|LP x 180g Orange heavyweight Vinyl
|Menzingers, The
|Chamberlain Waits
|LP
|Metal Mirror
|English Booze
|7″
|Meteors, The
|Teenage Heart
|1LP
|Metronomy
|Metronomy Forever Remixes
|12″
|Metronomy & Clara Luciani
|La Baie / La Grenade
|7″ White
|Mew
|And The Glass Handed Kites – 15Th Anniversary Expanded Edition (2Lp)
|2LP
|Michael Chapman
|Americana
|LP
|Michel Colombier
|Capot Pointu
|LP
|Michel Legrand
|JAZZ ON FILM…Michel Legrand – The New Wave era best of
|12″
|Mickey & The Soul Generation
|Iron Leg
|7″
|Mickey & The Soul Generation
|How Good Is Good
|7″
|Mickey & Them
|U.F.O./ Hey, Brother Man
|7″
|Midland
|Live at the Palomino
|LP
|Mikal Cronin
|Switched-On Seeker
|LP
|Mike Watt & The Secondmen
|In Quintessence
|7″
|Miles Davis
|Double Image: Directions in Music by Miles Davis (Rare Miles From the Complete Bitches Brew Sessions)
|LP Vinyl
|Milton Nascimento
|Ultimo Trem
|Double LP (Red Coloured Vinyl)
|Minnie Riperton
|Les Fleur / Oh By The Way
|7″
|MJ Cole
|Madrugada Remixes
|LP
|Moonchild
|The Truth (DJ Jazzy Jeff & James Poyser Remix)” / “Run Away (Eric Lau & Kaidi Tatham Remix)
|7″
|Morrissey
|Honey, You Know Where To Find Me
|10″ single – transparent photo-vinyl
|Motörhead
|Ace Of Spades
|Shaped 7″ pic disc
|Mouth Congress
|Ahhh the Pollution
|7″
|Mungo’s Hi Fi, Ft.Marina P, Dennis Alcapone & Tippa Irie
|The Beat Goes SKA!
|7″
|Murder Capital, The
|Love, Love, Love / On Twisted Ground – Live from London: The Dome, Tufnell Park
|12″ LP (45 rpm)
|Mush
|Great Artisanal Formats
|7″ colour
|My Chemical Romance
|Life on the Murder Scene
|1 x 140g 12″ White & Red vinyl album.
|My Life Story
|The Rose The Sun (Chøppersaurus Remix)/Overwinter (Chøppersaurus Remix)
|12″
|Nahko and Medicine For the People
|Take Your Power Back (Live)
|10″
|Najma Akhtar
|Five Rivers
|12″ LP
|Nas
|God’s Son
|2LP
|Natalie Prass
|Natalie Prass
|LP
|Nazareth
|Love Hurts / This Flight Tonight
|10″ single – orange vinyl
|Neal Casal
|Fade Away Diamond Time
|2LP
|Neil Swainson Quintet
|49th Parallel
|LP
|Neil Young
|Homegrown
|1 x 140gm Black Vinyl
|Nev Cottee
|Stations
|LP
|New Clarence Reid, The
|Cadillac Annie b/w Tired Blood
|7″
|New Order
|The John Peel Session 1982
|12″ SINGLE
|Nick Mason
|See Emily Play / Vegetable Man
|12″ Vinyl
|Nite People
|P.M.
|LP
|Norman Watt-Roy
|Faith & Grace
|12″ LP
|North Sea Radio Orchestra
|I A Moon
|LP
|Notorious B.I.G.
|It Was All A Dream
|9 Lp Set
|Obsessed, The
|Incarnate (Ultimate Edition)
|CD
|Obsessed, The
|Incarnate (Ultimate Edition)
|DLP
|Ocean Colour Scene
|One From The Modern
|2LP Green Vinyl
|Ol’ Dirty Bastard
|Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version (25th Anniversary Edition)
|9 x 42g 7″ White, Blue & Yellow (alternating) vinyl singles box.RSD 2020.
|Operation Ivy
|Energy
|LP
|OST:
The Godfather
|The Godfather
|7″
|OST: Austin Powers in Goldmember
|Austin Powers in Goldmember
|1 x 140g 12″ Gold vinyl album.
|OST: Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
|Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
|2LP
|OST: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST
|Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me OST
|1 x 140g 12″ Tan vinyl album.
|OST: Black Mirror
|Black Mirror Smithereens (Music By Ryuichi Sakamoto)
|1LP
|OST: Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein
|Dracula / The Curse of Frankenstein (Hammer Horror)
|2LP
|OST: Ennio Morricone
|Peur Sur La Ville
|Deluxe Gatefold 2 LP edition
|OST: Ennio Morricone
|The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
|LP
|OST: Ennio Morricone
|For A Few Dollars More
|10″
|OST: Ennio Morricone
|Fistful Of Dollars
|10″
|OST: Ennio Morricone
|Once Upon A Time In The West
|LP
|OST: Francis Lai
|Made In France
|LP
|OST: Gato Barbieri
|Last Tango in Paris
|LP
|OST: Goblin
|Goblin
|2xLP
|OST: Henri Crolla & Andre Hodeir
|Jazz On Film…
|12″
|OST: Hitchhikers Guide To the Galaxy
|The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: The Original Albums
|3LP x 180g heavyweight Translucent Vogon Green, Magrathean Blue and Pangalactic Purple vinyl
|OST: Jimmy Urine (Mindless Self Indulgence) & Serj Tankian (System Of A Down)
|Fuktronic
|1LP
|OST: Johnny Pate
|Shaft In Africa
|2×7″
|OST: Jon Brion
|Synecdoche New York
|LP
|OST: Mark Snow
|The Truth And The Light (Music From The X-Files)
|1 x 140g 12″ Green vinyl album.
|OST: Mikis Theodorakis
|Serpico
|Limited Edition with Gatefold Sleeve
|OST: Monty Python
|Holy Grail
|1LP Pic Disc
|OST: Morricone Youth / Devon Goldberg
|The Last Porno Show Original Soundtrack
|LP
|OST: Nicholas Pike
|C.H.U.D.II: Bud the C.H.U.D.OST
|LP
|OST: Terrahawks
|Terrahawks – Theme Music and Audio Story
|LP coloured vinyl
|OST: The Last Movie
|Dennis Hopper’s ‘The Last Movie’
|LP
|OST: The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials
|The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials
|2LP
|OST: The Turning
|The Turning: Kate’s Diary
|1LP
|OST: The Virgin Suicides
|The Virgin Suicides
|1 x 140g 12″ Pink & Red vinyl album.
|Pale Fountains, The
|Longshot For Your Love
|LP
|Pale Saints
|Mrs Dolphin
|LP Black and Green Marbled Vinyl
|Parabellum
|Post Mortem Live (Red & Black Splatter Vinyl)
|DLP
|Paradise Lost
|Live At Rockpalast
|2LP
|Paranoid London
|Paranoid London
|LP
|Pastels, The
|Advice to the Graduate/Ship to Shore
|7″
|Paul Hardcastle
|19: The Mixes
|12″ Mini LP
|Paul McCartney
|McCartney 1
|1LP Half-Speed
|Paw Patrol
|Officlal Theme Song
|7″
|Pennywise
|The Fuse
|LP
|Pete Rock
|Petestrumentals 3
|2LP
|Peter Bruntnell
|Normal For Bridgwater
|12″
|Peter Tosh
|Buk-In-Hamm Palace
|12″
|Phillip Glass
|The Essential
|4LP Box Set
|Phoebe Killdeer
|Fade Out Lines
|12″ Picture Disc
|Piero Piccioni , Armando Trovajoli, Carlo Rustichelli, Nini Rota
|JAZZ ON FILM…Marcello Mastroianni – music from his classic Itallian films
|12″
|Pigbag
|Dr Heckle & Mr Jive
|2LP
|Pineapple Thief, The
|Uncovering The Tracks
|12″
|Pink Floyd
|Arnold Layne (Live at Syd Barrett Tribute, 2007)
|Black vinyl 7″ one side etched
|Pinkfong
|Baby Shark
|7″
|Pluto
|Journey’s End
|LP
|Pogues, The
|At The BBC 1984
|1LP – Single sleeve with poly lined inner bag.
|Predatur
|Seen You Here
|7″
|Pretenders
|Live! At The Paradise Theater, Boston 1980
|1 x 140g 12″ Red vinyl album.
|Primal Scream
|Loaded
|12″ Single
|Prince Fatty
|The Model ft Shniece Mcmenamin & Horseman
|7″
|Qasim Naqvi
|Beta
|MLP
|RAH Band, The
|Producers Choice
|2LP
|Raised Fist
|Sound Of The Republic
|LP
|Ramones
|It’s Alive II
|2 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.Side 4 etched.
|Rare Pleasure
|Let Me Down Easy
|7″
|Ravi Shankar
|Chants Of India
|2LP – gatefold vinyl
|Raw Material
|Raw Material
|DOUBLE LP / HAND NUMBERED GATEFOLD SLEEVE / BOOKLET / REPRO A3 POSTER
|Replacements, The
|The Complete Inconcerated Live
|3 x 180g 12″ Black vinyl album.
|Residents, The
|Icky Flix
|2LP
|Richard Spaven
|Spaven’s 5ive
|Vinyl LP
|Robbie Basho
|Selection From The Songs Of Avatars
|LP
|Robert Parker
|I Caught You In A Lie
|7″
|Robyn
|Robyn
|2LP Coloured vinyl
|Roger Waters
|The Wall – Live in Berlin
|2LP
|Róisín Murphy
|Incapable (Inc.Dimitri From Paris & Aeroplane Remix)
|12″ Picture Disc
|Rolling Stones, The
|Metamorphosis
|1LP
|Ron Carter
|Stockholm
|LP
|Ronnie Wood & Keith Richards
|The First Barbarians – Live From Kilburn
|3 x 12″ LP
|Rory Gallagher
|Cleveland Calling
|1LP
|Roxy Music
|Roxy Music – The Steven Wilson Stereo Mix
|2LP
|Roy Redmond
|Ain’t that terrible / A Change Is Gonna Come
|7″
|Sam Burton
|Nothing Touches Me
|7″
|Sam Smith
|I Feel Love
|1×12″ single pic disc
|Samantha Jones
|A Girl Named Sam
|LP
|Sammy Massamba
|1990 – Beni Soit Ton Nom
|LP
|Sandie Shaw
|Reviewing the Situation
|2LP
|Sarathy Korwar
|Otherland
|12″
|Sasha
|Scene Delete : The Remixes
|2LP White Vinyl
|Sea Girls
|Call Me Out
|12″
|Serge Gainsbourg
|Ces Petits Riens
|LP
|Shakespears Sister
|You’re History (Remixes) [RSD 2020]
|12″
|Shakespears Sister
|#3
|2LP
|Shirley Collins & Davy Graham
|Folk Roots, New Routes
|LP
|Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
|Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul
|LP
|Situation feat.Andre Espeut
|Beyond Compare (Laroye Remixes)
|7″
|Skatt Bros.
|Walk The Night
|12″
|Skid Row
|Slave to the Grind
|2 x 180g 12″ Red vinyl album.ROG.
|Skye
|Keeping Secrets
|LP
|Skyzoo & Pete Rock
|Retropolitan Instrumentals
|LP
|Slint
|Breadcrumb Trail b/w Good Morning, Captain
|12″ single
|Slowdive
|Slowdive
|12″ EP
|Snapped Ankles
|21 Metres to Hebden Bridge
|LP Leaf Green Transparent Vinyl
|So Solid Crew
|21 Seconds EP
|Ultra-Clear Vinyl 12″
|Soft Boys, The
|I Wanna Destroy You / Near The Soft Boys (40th Anniversary Edition)
|2×7″ Gatefold
|Soft Cell
|Mutant Moments E.P.
|10″ Clear Vinyl
|SOHN
|SOHN Live with the Metropole Orkest
|2LP Black
|Spacehog
|Resident Alien
|2xLP
|Spacemen 3
|Threebie 3
|Single vinyl LP
|Specials, The
|Dubs
|10 Single
|Spectrum
|Forever Alien
|Double LP
|Stalawa ft Junior Demus
|Trod On
|7″
|Status Quo
|Ma Kelly’s Greasy Spoon
|LP – “fried egg” vinyl
|Steve Earle
|Times Like These / It’s About Blood
|7″
|Steve Maxwell Von Braund
|The Return To Monster Planet
|Vinyl LP
|Storm Gordon
|Diamond In The Heart
|12″ EP
|Studio One
|From The Vaults, Vol 2
|CD
|Studio One
|From The Vaults, Vol 2
|LP
|Suede
|See You In The Next Life
|LP x 180g Red heavyweight Vinyl
|Sugarhill Gang
|Sugarhill Gang
|1LP
|Sumy
|Funkin’ In Your Mind
|12″
|Sun Ra
|Egypt ’71
|5xLP box set
|Supergrass
|Caught By The Fuzz
|10″ Single – recycled/coloured/speckled vinyl
|Surfer Blood
|Astro Coast 10 Year Anniversary Reissue
|2xLP
|Sweet Inspirations, The
|The Sweet Inspirations
|12″ LP
|T La Rock & Jazzy Jay
|It’s Yours
|7″
|Taana Gardner
|Taana Gardner & Kenton Nix’s West End Works
|2 x LP
|Tailenders
|#tailendersoftheworlduniteandtakeover
|7inch colour mango
|Tal Ross
|Giant Shirley
|2XLP
|Tangerine Dream
|Phaedra – Tangerine Vinyl
|2LP
|Tegan And Sara
|Tonight We’re In The Dark Seeing Colors
|1 x 140g 12″ Violet & Black Splatter vinyl album.
|Telescopes,The
|Altered Perception
|Double LP
|Television Personalities
|Some Kind of Happiness: Singles 1995-1999
|2LP
|Tennis System
|Fear of Knowing
|LP
|Terry Edwards
|Stop Trying To Sell Me Back My Past
|2LP
|Terry Hall
|Home
|12″
|Teskey Brothers, The
|Live At The Forum
|LP
|That Will Be Lunch
|Play That Funky Music White Boy
|7″ Col Vinyl
|The The
|I WANT 2 B U
|7″
|Thelonious Monk
|Palais Des Beaux-Arts 1963
|LP
|Thin Lizzy
|Chinatown
|2LP
|Thomas Leer
|Emotional Hardware
|Digipack CD
|Throwing Muses
|Purgatory/Paradise
|2LP
|Tim Key
|Tim Key’s Late Night Poetry Programme
|2LP x coloured heavyweight vinyl
|Timeless Legend
|Synchronized
|LP
|Tito Puente
|Dance Mania! (Volumes 1 & 2)
|2XLP
|TLC
|Waterfalls
|12″ Vinyl
|Tom Grennan
|This Is The Place
|7″ Vinyl
|Tom Tom Club
|Genius Of Live
|LP
|Tommy McGee
|Now That I Have You
|12″
|Tony Joe White
|The Beginning
|LP
|Toto
|Live In Tokyo
|Red 12″ Vinyl
|Touchdown
|Ease Your Mind / Aquadance
|12″
|Tyler The Creator
|Cherry Bomb
|x2 LP Vinyl
|Tyrannosaurus Rex
|Unicorn
|1LP Coloured vinyl
|U2
|11 O’Clock Tick Tock
|4 track 12″ EP
|UFO
|Live In Youngstown ’78
|12″ Double Vinyl
|Ultravox
|Sleepwalk 2020 Stereo Mix
|12″ Clear Vinyl
|Underground Solution
|Luv Dancin (30th Anniversary)
|12″
|Unrighteous Brothers, The
|Unchained Melody / You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling
|7″
|Valentines, The
|1967-1970
|LP x 180g ‘Peculiar’ Black & White heavyweight Vinyl
|Various Artists
|The Blues Scene
|2LP
|Various Artists
|Doo Wop
|LP
|Various Artists
|Hillbillies in Hell: Volume X
|LP
|Various Artists
|Troubled Troubadours
|LP
|Various Artists
|You Flexi Thing Vol 6
|7″
|Various Artists
|Pin-Up Girls
|LP Coloured vinyl
|Various Artists
|Detroit Punk Archive presents “The End of the Night (1976-1983)”
|2xLP
|Various Artists
|You Gotta Have Soul: Raw Sonoran R&B and Funk (1957-1971)
|LP
|Various Artists
|Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One 007 – Licenced to Ska
|7″ box set
|Various Artists
|Soul Jazz Records Presents Studio One Rockers
|LP
|Various Artists
|Wick Records Battle Of The Bands Vol.1
|LP
|Various Artists
|Dance Craze
|LP
|Various Artists
|The Ladies of Too Slow to Disco Vol.2
|2LP
|Various Artists
|Brazil 45s Boxset/curated by DJ Format
|5 x 7″ Clamshell Boxset
|Various Artists
|Jet Star Meets Hospital
|LP
|Various Artists
|Flow
|LP Coloured
|Various Artists
|Champion Classics
|6 x 12″ Box set
|Various Artists
|Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
|2 x 7″
|Various Artists
|Pyramid Pieces
|Vinyl LP
|Various Artists
|Psyché France, Vol.6 (1960 – 70)
|1 x 140g 12″ Black vinyl album.
|Various Artists
|Music For Dreams : Summer Sessions 2020
|LP
|Various Artists
|Nativity in Black
|2xLP
|Various Artists
|Behind The Dykes – Beat, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1964 – 1972 (2Lp)
|2LP
|Various Artists
|Cleveland Confidential
|LP
|Various Artists
|Sweet Relief: A Benefit For Victoria Williams
|2LP Vinyl
|Various Artists
|The Beat Scene
|2LP
|Various Artists
|The Rock And Roll Scene
|2LP
|Various Artists
|The Girls Scene
|2LP
|Various Artists
|The Ska (From Jamaica)
|1LP
|Various Artists
|Detroit A-Go-Go
|10″
|Various Artists
|Hi Tide Groove
|12″
|Various Artists
|Soul Jazz Records Presents…Brazilian Funk Power – Brazilian Funk & Samba Soul
|7″ box set
|Various Artists – A Mikey Dread Production
|His Imperial Majesty
|10″
|Vaselines/Pooh Sticks
|Split
|7″
|Wake, The
|Here Comes Everybody
|LP + 7″
|Warmduscher
|European Cowboy
|12″
|Warsaw Pakt
|Needle Time
|LP+7″
|We Are Scientists
|With Love and Squalor – Live in Woodstock 1969
|LP.Pink, Green & Blue Psychedelic Triple Colour
|Wedding Present, The
|Shaun Keaveny Session No Panama don’t ask me
|colour 7″
|Whiskey Myers
|Firewater
|2×12″
|Whiskey Myers
|Early Morning Shakes
|2×12″
|Who, The
|A Quick Live One
|LP
|Who, The
|Odds and Sods
|2LP – Red /and Yellow
|Willie Tee
|Teasing You Again / Your Love, My Love Together
|7″
|Winston Reedy & The Inn House Crew
|Black Pearl
|LP
|Wire
|10:20
|LP
|Wishbone Ash
|Live Dates II (Yellow & Clear Blue Vinyl)
|DLP
|Wizz Jones
|Wizz Jones
|LP / HAND NUMBERED FLIPBACK SLEEVE / INSERT
|Wolfgang Press, The
|Unremembered, Remembered
|LP Red Vinyl
|Wonk Unit
|Summer Time/Bloodlust
|7″ Single
|Xterminator
|Earth Feel It
|7 x 7″ boxset
|Yardbirds, The
|Roger The Engineer – Expanded Edition
|2LP x 180g White heavyweight Vinyl
|Youth & Nik Turner
|Interstellar Energy
|12″ LP
|Youth & The Slaves Of Venus
|Wooden Floor
|7″ Single
|Zoo, The
|Presents Chocolate Moose
|12″ LP