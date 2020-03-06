Record Store Day 2020 reveal Ross Wilson as ambassador

Australian singer-songwriter Ross Wilson was announced yesterday (March 5) as the first ambassador for Record Store Day (RSD) 2020, set to take place globally on Saturday (April 18).

RSD called Wilson “an enduring feature of the music scene” in a press statement. As a member of Mondo Rock and Daddy Cool, Wilson penned hits such as ‘Eagle Rock’ and ‘A Touch Of Paradise’.

“In my youth, I became a devoted vinyl hound. Once you start it’s hard to give up,” Wilson said. “I’m very pleased to have been anointed as one of 2020’s Record Store Day ambassadors.”

Advertisement

Wilson was previously inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 1989. His most recent solo album, ‘I Come in Peace’, arrived in 2010.

The RDS news came ahead of an announcement from Melbourne soul band The Teskey Brothers, who today (March 6) released an exclusive new live album, ‘Live At The Forum’, to celebrate RSD.

This April, more than 200 music stores across the country will open their doors to celebrate record culture. Limited edition vinyl and CD releases will be offered exclusively in all stores taking part on the day.

Last year, Dave Faulkner, Hockey Dad and Kate Ceberano were the Australian RSD ambassadors. Record Store Day Australia told NME Australia more 2020 ambassadors will be announced soon. Learn more about Record Store Day at their official website.