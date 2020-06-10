Record Store Day announce new “calendar social distancing” plan

Record Store Day 2020 have revealed a new concept entitled “RSD Drops” to celebrate the annual event this year. The idea was conceived in order to uphold safe social distancing practices while coronavirus restrictions across the nation are slowly eased.

RSD Drops will take place over three Saturdays – August 29, September 26 and October 24 – and each release date will hold their own list of limited edition records. According to a statement on Record Store Day’s website, the three drop dates are spaced out in order to help enthusiasts add to their collection “in the safest way possible”.

“They will be tailored to suit whatever conditions we need to follow at the time: online, email or phone orders, kerbside pick up, back door pick up, home delivery, in store… whatever the store can do that’s responsible and safe according to our governments,” reads the statement.

Advertisement

“Many of the rules of a normal Record Store Day will apply, though. For example: no records online in advance except to show what a store has in stock for purchase on the day. This means no pre-orders or ‘just save it for me, can you?'”

The list of special titles and their respective RSD Drop dates can be viewed here.

Record Store Day was originally slated to take place in mid-April, but the event was replaced by The Great Australian Warehouse Sale due to mass gathering restrictions.