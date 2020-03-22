Record Store Day announces replacement event, The Great Australian Warehouse Sale

The team behind Record Store Day have announced a new event to tide vinyl lovers over, after the original was postponed.

The Great Australian Warehouse Sale is a two-day event happening in April, which sees Independent record stores receive stock marked at the lowest price possible. It aims to give indie stores a financial boost and make music more accessible for fans.

Record Store Day Australia took to Facebook, saying “we went to the record companies and asked them to venture into the dim and dusty corners of the warehouse and then get sharp and hot with the prices. They came to the party.”

Participating record labels include Sony, Universal, Warner and Inertia, along with companies Rocket Distribution and MGM Distribution. Lists of exclusive marked down items – vinyls, cassettes and CDs – will start appearing on Record Store Day’s official website as of tomorrow, March 23.

“You need to contact your local indie store to get info and buy,” they explained. “You can pre-order. Kerbside pick up. Some may do home delivery. Plus the usual mail delivery. Whatever is safe and legal.”

The Great Australian Warehouse Sale will be held on Record Store Day’s original date of April 18. All participating stores are listed here.

On March 14, Record Store Day was cancelled worldwide amidst coronavirus concerns and newly implemented social distancing practices.

Record Store Day happens annually across the world, as a push for sales of limited and exclusive products in independent music stores.

An online statement from Blake Budak – owner of Landspeed Records and President of AMRA, which runs Record Store Day in Australia – said, “the third Saturday in April is a hallowed day in the diary of all music fans and we don’t want to abandon that, but we are also very aware that we are not operating under normal conditions.”

The original post also mentioned they were working a new plan to “safely celebrate indie music and indie record stores on our Day of Days,” foreshadowing The Great Australian Warehouse Sale.

Record Store Day has been postponed to June 20.

As NME previously reported, the UK edition of Record Store Day was also postponed.

Up to 230 record stores were enlisted for the event, with special releases from My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem, The Cure, David Bowie, Christine and the Queens and more.