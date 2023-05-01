Record Store Day helps boost vinyl sales by 122 per cent

Vinyl sales soared by 122 per cent last week thanks to Record Store Day 2023.

Weekly market data from the Official Charts Company has come in today that offers a complete picture of the annual event’s success. Vinyl sales enjoyed a 121.8 per cent increase in the last week, with 190,000 copies sold, surpassing the week’s nationwide sales of CDs (standing at 182,189). Overall, around 260 record stores participated in the event.

In addition, physical sales of 379,994 made up 16.4 per cent of the total albums market (which also includes downloads and streaming-equivalent albums), up almost four percentage points on the prior week. Overall, physical sales were up 37.2 per cent week-on-week.

Exclusive Record Store Day releases from The 1975 and Taylor Swift have made the Top 5 in today’s midweek albums chart. The 1975’s Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra narrowly missed the top spot, while Swift’s Folklore – The Long Pond Sessions got to Number Four.

This is the first time in the history of Record Store Day, which began in 2008, that two albums from the event have made it into the Top 5. Usually, Record Store Day titles don’t tend to crack the Top 10 because of the limited edition release strategy and the lack of digital availability.

The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy said in a statement: “The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year. Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”

Megan Page, UK coordinator of Record Store Day, said: “Congratulations to The 1975, Taylor Swift, and all the artists, labels, and record stores involved in this year’s Record Store Day. The fact that two of the exclusive releases have made it into the Top 5 of the UK Official Albums Chart is a testament to the enduring appeal of vinyl and the vital role that independent record stores play in championing physical music.”

Blur, Pixies, U2, London Grammar, Madonna, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Foals, Donna Summer and Björk also released vinyl as part of the 2023 event.