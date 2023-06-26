Red Arrows share footage of Glastonbury festival flypast during Lewis Capaldi’s set

The Red Arrows have shared footage from their Glastonbury Festival flypast this past Saturday (June 24).

The footage features an aerial view of the festival grounds taken from the cockpit. The RAF display team flew over the site at Worthy Farm, Somerset, on Saturday afternoon during Lewis Capaldi‘s set.

Capaldi responded to the Red Arrows flying over during the second song of his set. “Oh by the way, did anyone fucking see the jets flying over? Is that normal? Does that happen a lot?” the singer asked the crowd.

Advertisement

“No? Alright. So they just thought ‘You know what that Lewis Capaldi set needs…send in the fucking Red Arrows. Red Arrows? I’m not going to lie, I fucking shit myself for a minute. I though ‘oh we’re all fucked, someone’s done it’,” he added.

The aerobatics team, who are based at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, had been performing in Falmouth as part of Armed Forces Day.

In other news, Capaldi’s Glastonbury performance was hailed as “amazingly powerful” by a mother of a teenager with Tourette’s. While performing on the Pyramid Stage, Capaldi was noticeably experiencing vocal difficulties, and exhibiting tics.

Elsewhere, Elton John, Rina Sawayama and Rick Astley’s music streaming figures spiked after their Glastonbury performances. Some songs that appeared on various setlists throughout the weekend have seen a huge increase in listening figures.

You can catch up on all of NME‘s Glastonbury coverage by checking out the live blogs for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.