Red Bull’s 64 Bars series returns with Tasman Keith

Red Bull has launched the third season of its 64 Bars series, the first episode of which features Gumbaynggirr artist Tasman Keith.

Watch Tasman Keith’s 64 Bars episode below:

Keith tackles social justice, politics and the pain of losing family members in his contribution to the series. It features a beat courtesy of longtime collaborator, Sydney producer PaperToy.

Arriving alongside the series for the first time is an accompanying podcast, Behind the Bars. The podcast sees each featured lyricist talk to the series’ director, Macario De Souza (aka Kid Mac), about their journey, creative process and the stories that inspired their bars.

Check out Tasman Keith’s Behind the Bars episode below – or here, via Spotify.

The 64 Bars project was first founded at Red Bull Studios in Auckland, with David Dallas featuring in the first episode. As the title suggests, the series sees breakthrough artists from across the country hit the booth to lay down 64 bars of hard-hitting raps – no bells, whistles or hooks.

Previous seasons have included the likes of Dallas Woods, Genesis Owusu, Jesswar, B Wise, Baker Boy and Carmouflage Rose.

Since releasing debut EP ‘Mission Famous’ back in 2018, Tasman Keith has kept busy. Last year, he released a string of singles, including ‘Billy Bad Again’ and ‘Evenings’, a collaborative release with Stevie Jean. The rapper dropped his latest single, ‘Nightmares on 9th’, back in March.