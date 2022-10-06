Red Hot Chili Peppers add more shows to 2023 Australian tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the addition of more shows to next year’s Australian leg of their ‘Global Stadium Tour’.

With the ‘Global Stadium Tour’ kicking off in January 2023 and running into February, the band shared today (October 7) that second shows will take place in both Sydney and Melbourne to meet demand.

The second appearance in Sydney will go down at Accor Stadium on Saturday February 4, while the additional show in Melbourne happens at Marvel Stadium on Thursday February 9.

Tickets for the new dates will be available next week. A pre-sale commences on Wednesday October 12 at 11am in Sydney and 10am in Melbourne, with general sale tickets going live on Friday October 14 at 11am in Sydney and 10am in Melbourne. Both will be available here.

The new dates are in addition to the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ existing run of four shows which they announced back in July.

As well as Sydney and Melbourne, they’ll also perform in Brisbane and Perth, after kicking off the tour in New Zealand with shows in Auckland and Dunedin. The Chili Peppers will be bringing along none other than Post Malone in support of the tour.

The tour comes in support of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ twelfth album, ‘Unlimited Love’, which landed back in April and earned a four-star review from NME.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will drop their second album of 2022, ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’, on Friday October 14.

That release has been heralded with the singles ‘Tippa My Tongue’ and ‘Eddie’, the latter a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Meanwhile, Malone dropped his fourth album, ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’, in June, also receiving a four-star review from NME.

Currently on tour in the US, Malone was recently forced to cancel a show in Boston and was taken to hospital for excruciating pain. The incident came after Malone fell into a hole in the middle of the stage, injuring his ribs, at a show in St. Louis the previous week.

Following the hospitalisation, Malone then restarted his tour with a show in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 27, with the run scheduled to continue throughout October and November.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2023 Australian tour dates (featuring Post Malone) are:

JANUARY

Saturday 21 – Auckland, Mt. Smart Stadium

Thursday 26 – Dunedin, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Sunday 29 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Saturday 4 – Sydney, Accor Stadium (new show)

Tuesday 7 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Thursday 9 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium (new show)

Sunday 12 – Perth, Optus Stadium