Red Hot Chili Peppers announce dates for 2022 world stadium tour

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced the dates for their upcoming world stadium tour in 2022, with support from The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more.

Last month, the band revealed that they would be heading out on the road next year for their first shows since guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band in 2019 after a 10-year absence.

The news of the band’s live return was shared during a spoof news segment from the fictional KHOT station. In the video, the station’s presenters (aka RHCP singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith) interviewed Frusciante about the prospect of the tour.

Advertisement

The full list of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2022 world tour dates have now been revealed via another tongue-in-cheek news conference. The tour starts in Europe in June next year, with UK dates set in Manchester, London and Glasgow as well as an Irish date in Dublin.

Additional support on the tour will come from Beck, Anderson .Paak, King Princess and more.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am next Friday (October 15) here, while fans can access a pre-sale from 10am tomorrow (October 8) by pre-ordering the band’s new album, set for release in 2022, here.

See the new video and full list of live dates below:

JUNE 2022

4 – Seville, Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

7 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic=

10 – Nijmegen, Goffertpark=

15 – Budapest, Puskas Stadium=

18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks

22 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford=

25 – London, London Stadium~

29 – Dublin, Marlay Park~

Advertisement

JULY 2022

1 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park~

3 – Leuven, Rock Werchter

5 – Cologne, RheinEnergieStadium=

8 – Paris, Stade de France~

12 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion=

23 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High*

27 – San Diego, Petco Park*

29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium+

31 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium+

AUGUST 2022

3 – Seattle, T-Mobile Park^

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium^^

10 – Atlanta, Truist Park^

12 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium^

14 – Detroit, Comerica Park^

17 – East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium^

19 – Chicago, Soldier Field^

21 – Toronto, Rogers Centre^

30 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium^

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium^

3 – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park^

8 – Washington, Nationals Park^

10 – Boston, Fenway Park#

15 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium^

18 – Arlington, Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

Earlier this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that they are currently at work on a new album with John Frusciante and that they’re “psyched” to have their old guitarist back in the fold.

Earlier this year the band sold their songwriting catalogue to Hipgnosis, joining an extensive list of artists who have recently signed over their intellectual property in multi-million dollar deals.

The deal, which Billboard reports may not have closed yet, is worth at least £100million ($140million) and is likely to include their hit tracks ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’, ‘Californication’, ‘Otherside’, ‘Can’t Stop’ and ‘Give It Away’, among others.