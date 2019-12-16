News Music News

Red Hot Chili Peppers fans react to John Frusciante’s return: “A Christmas miracle!”

The guitarist quit the band in December 2009

Nick Reilly
Red Hot Chili Peppers members Anthony Kiedis, and John Frusciante (Getty)

Red Hot Chili Peppers have reacted with huge excitement after it was announced that John Frusciante is rejoining the band, over a decade after he quit.

The guitarist confirmed his departure back in December 2009, revealing he had actually left the group in the previous year. He was subsequently replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

“This is not a drill, John Frusciante is back in the Red Hot Chili Peppers, this is a Christmas miracle!,” wrote one fan on social media.

Another said: “I’m not exaggerating when I say John Frusciante rejoining RHCP is a miracle. It’s been 10 YEARS since his 2nd departure from the band. He’s released very little material since that time. No one thought he’d come back again. HE’S BACK.”

“Green Day, Weezer, & FOB are touring together, MCR is reunited, John Frusciante is returning to the chili peppers. Is this the resurgence of rock music?,” a third joked.

But others were more divided in their response, with one describing the departure of current guitarist Josh Klinghoffer as “bittersweet”.

“Now that the excitement of Frusciante’s return has calmed down a bit, it feels bittersweet because I love Josh Klinghoffer too 🙁 and I’m gonna miss him so much. I wish that they had kept him as a fifth member,” said one fan.

Another added: “At 18 I was upset when John left, but Josh Klinghoffer has become one of my favourite modern players in last few years, such a smooth style.” 

At present, their first scheduled show with Frusciante is a headline slot at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival in May 2020.

RHCP’s Flea, meanwhile, released his long-awaited memoir in November. Following Acid For The Children‘s arrival, the bassist explained why the book doesn’t detail the band’s huge career.

