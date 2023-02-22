Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea announces new podcast

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has announced that he is launching a new podcast.

Entitled This Little Light, the 15-part series will see him sharing his musical memories with the likes of Rick Rubin, Cynthia Erivo, Thundercat, Patti Smith, and Margo Price on topics including first teachers, early influences, experiences, and how all these lessons shaped their creativity and careers.

A portion of the proceeds from the podcast will go towards the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit music school and organisation that Flea founded in 2001.

Advertisement

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,” Flea said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

This Little Light is set to premiere on March 30 a day after Chili Peppers’ world tour kicks off in Vancouver.

They are due to kick off the UK leg of their world tour on July 21 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by a show at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on July 23.

The band were also rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury this year after Flea retweeted a sketch of the Pyramid Stage drawn by Glastonbury and Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood with the word “Yes”.

The Chili Peppers have a show scheduled on their European tour for Wednesday, June 21 (Warsaw, Poland) and Saturday, June 24 (Odense, Denmark) leaving gaps for a potential Glasto slot on June 22 and 23.

Advertisement

Any remaining tickets for their UK tour can be bought here and North American and European tour here.

Meanwhile, drummer Chad Smith recently performed to an audience of under 20 people, as part of a surprise gig in Melbourne, Australia.