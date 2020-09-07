Footage of Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shooting six consecutive 3-pointers during a celebrity basketball competition in the ’90s has resurfaced online.

Flea, who is a big LA Lakers fan, shared the footage himself on his Instagram back in February, which was filmed during the 1995 MTV-hosted ‘Rock N’ Jock’ celebrity basketball game.

In the caption to the February 16 post, Flea wrote: “I’m just sayin. I made 6 in a row and won that shit, didn’t even need to shoot the last one. Tell me something good.”

The above clip, which only shows part of his 3-pointer streak, goes on to reveal that Flea won the 3-pointer competition that year.

Recalling the moment on Twitter over the weekend, Flea wrote: “It’s all true.”

It’s all true. Whooo ppppwheeee walls wall ba lo link hahahahaha https://t.co/J9lg2BKefa — Flea (@flea333) September 6, 2020

Earlier this year, Flea paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in an emotional interview following the NBA legend’s tragic death.

“Basketball is an art and just like that brings us together and brings us all under this umbrella of this incredible art form that we watch people innovate and take further and further and deeper, so does Kobe’s death bring us together,” he said during his tribute.

Back in July, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer reunited with Flea for a new single under his Pluralone moniker.

It was announced in December 2019 that Klinghoffer would be leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers after 10 years as they welcomed back former guitarist John Frusciante, who Klinghoffer originally replaced back in 2009.