Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers auctioning off holiday home in coastal NSW village Congo

Flea – the bassist and co-founder of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – is set to sell his property on the south coast of New South Wales, which he has owned for 30 years.

A listing on Domain has revealed that the beachfront property, located in the coastal village of Congo, is set to be auctioned off next month while Flea is in the country with RHCP for their stadium tour with Post Malone.

“Designed with the Californian Vibes that Michael Balzary [Flea] intentioned, this earthy beachside property has come to market, giving you the opportunity to own a music icon’s holiday hideaway,” the listing reads.

According to RealEstate.com.au, James Hamilton of LJ Hooker Moruya said that it was a “hard decision” for Flea to sell the home. The agent, however, added that the musician “will still retain some interest in the local area”.

“Flea has written a lot of music at the property, and has had band members jamming in what was the music room downstairs,” he said. “It has a contemporary Californian design that sprawls out towards the ocean with amazing views, and really compliments the natural environment.”

In addition to writing music while staying at the property, Flea and his bandmates would reportedly also surf at the nearby beaches and “became well-known to the area’s residents”. The site also notes the house’s price guide as being around $3million AUD.

Flea originally bought the property in 1992, having co-designed the house with Auckland architects Malcolm Cheadle and John Haydn. The construction of the house was completed in 1994. Flea used the five-bedroom property, dubbed the “Cuttlefish house”, as a holiday home between Chili Peppers tours. The bassist was born in Melbourne, and lived between New York and Australia as a child – even completing some years of schooling while living in Canberra.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour in support of their two 2022 releases, ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’. The former was given a four-star review by NME upon release in March, and was described as “comfortable [and] confident, but with moments of gleeful chaos”.

“There’s a lot to ‘Unlimited Love’, both in scale and ambition,” wrote Ali Shutler. “It’s at once familiar – without being boring – and fresh (but never at the expense of the band’s identity).”

The latter was given a three-star review by NME and described as “an almighty slog, one where the vibrant new is weighed down with a lot of the same old tricks”.

‘Unlimited Love’ was also included in NME‘s 50 best albums of 2022, coming in at number 41. NME described the album as “a riff-tastic reunion” with “infectious, newfound energy”.