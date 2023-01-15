Red Hot Chili Peppers give ‘Tippa My Tongue’, ‘The Drummer’ and ‘Fake As Fuck’ live tour debut

Red Hot Chili Peppers have given three songs their live debut on tour this week.

The band were performing at Kia Forum, Inglewood yesterday (January 14) when they performed ‘Tippa My Tongue’, ‘The Drummer’ and ‘Fake As Fuck’ live on tour for the first time.

Taken from the Peppers’ 2022 album ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen‘, the songs were performed as part of a set that was made up of classics such as ‘Californication’ and ‘By The Way’.

The band were headlining the annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO alongside the likes of Jack White, Chvrches, Muse and more.

Check out the set list, footage and images below:

Setlist

‘Intro Jam’

‘Fake as Fuck’ (Live debut)

‘Black Summer’

‘Snow ((Hey Oh))’

‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’

‘Californication’

‘The Drummer’ (Live debut)

‘Danny’s Song’ (Loggins & Messina cover; John solo)

‘Tippa My Tongue’ (Live debut)

‘By the Way’

Recently, it was announced that the band’s video for classic ‘Californication’ video had reached over one billion views on YouTube.

Released in 2000 as the fourth single from the band’s 1999 album of the same name, the clip was posted to the platform in 2009. It was directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

In the clip, the band star as avatars of themselves in a video game. According to Variety, so far in 2022, it has averaged over 290,000 daily views on YouTube, helping to pass the one billion mark.

Last December, the band announced details of an extensive 2023 tour of North America, the UK and Europe, with The Strokes, Iggy Pop and more all set to support.

The band, who returned in 2022 with two new albums – ‘Unlimited Love’ and follow-up ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ – will continue their global tour from next March, which will see them head out on a run of dates which begin in Vancouver, Canada.

North American dates run until the end of May, before the band head to the UK and Europe in June.

Among a series of festival dates including Pinkpop and Mad Cool, the band will then play two UK headline shows – a London date at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 and a Glasgow show at Hampden Park (rescheduled from this summer due to illness) two days later.

Also supporting the band at select dates of the tour will be St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, The Roots, Thundercat and City and Colour.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Buy UK tickets here and buy North American and European tickets here.