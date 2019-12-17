Watch footage from Red Hot Chili Peppers’ last gig with Josh Klinghoffer

Footage from Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ final gig with outgoing guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been doing the rounds online after it was confirmed last weekend that John Frusciante would be returning to the band.

Klinghoffer took Frusciante’s place in the Chilis in 2009 having performed live with the band for the previous two years. His time in the band, however, came to an end on Sunday (December 15) when the Chilis surprisingly announced that Frusciante would be rejoining their line-up for a third stint.

With no more live shows scheduled for 2019, numerous Chilis fans have been searching for footage from Klinghoffer’s last performance with the band. That took place at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music in LA on November 2, where their setlist included such hits as ‘Can’t Stop’, ‘Don’t Forget Me’ and ‘By The Way’.

You can watch fan-shot footage from that gig below.

Announcing the departure of Klinghoffer on Sunday, the Chilis wrote on Instagram: “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

“We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group,” the statement added.

The Chilis’ last album, ‘The Getaway’ , was released in 2016. They’re due to kick off their 2020 tour schedule at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, which is being held from May 15-17.